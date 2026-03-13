The true crimeification of the Epstein Files: When a scandal feels like a Netflix thriller

The revelations that came forth after the US Department of Justice released details of the crimes committed by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein hit the world like a truck. However, the reaction followed a familiar pattern.

First came the outrage—at the scale of the abuse, the horrifying testimonies of the survivors, the suggestion that powerful men moved easily through a world built on exploitation. The crimes associated with Epstein were not abstract scandals. They involved trafficking, coercion, and the lives of young women whose stories exposed the darkest corners of elite power.

But outrage online rarely lasts long. Within hours, the conversation shifts. Threads decoding flight logs appear. Amateur investigators start mapping connections between names and locations. Comment sections fill with theories about what really happened, who knew what, and which clue might unlock the larger mystery. The tone slowly begins to resemble something else—not just moral anger, but the collective thrill of trying to solve a puzzle.

This instinct is understandable. The Epstein case is full of unanswered questions: powerful associates, opaque networks, a death that many still view with suspicion. Yet the way the internet processes these revelations often feels less like a demand for justice and more like the unfolding of a narrative. The details are dissected, the timeline reconstructed, and the psychology of the people involved endlessly debated.

In the process, something unsettling happens. A case that should provoke sustained empathy for victims and pressure for accountability begins to take on the rhythms of a story –one with clues, twists and characters.

It is here that the Epstein files begin to resemble something else entirely: not simply evidence in an unresolved scandal, but the raw material of a true crime narrative that the internet cannot stop revisiting.

The internet’s detective instinct

The scale and brutality of the crimes linked to Jeffrey Epstein should have made the case primarily a story about victims, power and accountability. Yet online, the conversation often drifts toward something else: the thrill of piecing together a mystery.

Part of this is built into the structure of the case itself. Epstein moved in elite circles, surrounded by powerful politicians, billionaires and celebrities. The details that surfaced–private jets, secretive islands, names appearing in documents and testimonies—created the kind of fragmented trail that invites interpretation. For the internet, such fragments are irresistible. Users begin assembling timelines, decoding flight logs, highlighting inconsistencies and building sprawling threads meant to connect the dots.

In many ways, this behaviour mirrors a familiar digital ritual. Social media platforms reward the act of uncovering information, of presenting the “missing piece” that might explain everything. A viral thread or video promising to break down a complicated scandal quickly becomes its own form of content. The more complex the case, the more engagement it generates.

But this shift also subtly changes the emotional centre of the conversation. Instead of sustained focus on survivors and systemic failures that allowed abuse to continue for years, attention gravitates toward puzzles and plotlines. Who knew what? Who else was involved? What details have investigators missed?

These questions are not inherently wrong. In fact, they are often part of the public’s attempt to understand how such crimes could occur in plain sight. Yet when speculation and decoding become the dominant mode of engagement, the story begins to resemble something closer to a narrative challenge than a demand for accountability.

And that instinct—the urge to treat crime as a mystery waiting to be solved—is not something that emerged in isolation. It has been shaped, in large part, by the culture of modern true crime storytelling.

From Dahmer to Epstein: The true crime template

Over the past decade, true crime has quietly become one of the most dominant forms of popular entertainment. Streaming platforms, podcasts, and documentaries have transformed real-life tragedies into carefully structured narratives designed for binge-watching.

One of the most prominent examples was Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, which dramatised the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The series became one of the platform’s biggest hits, sparking endless discussion online. Viewers dissected Dahmer’s psychology, debated the accuracy of certain scenes, and revisited the gruesome details of his crimes. For weeks, social media was filled with analyses, explainers, and commentary about the show.

A similar pattern has emerged in more recent scandals. When allegations surrounding music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs surfaced, online discourse quickly veered toward the bizarre specifics circulating in reports—from the sheer quantity of baby oil allegedly found in his rooms to photographs from his properties and speculation about his long-running rivalry with rapper-actor 50 Cent. The internet dissected each detail with the same energy it brings to a plot twist.

But this is precisely how modern true crime is structured. These stories reward curiosity about the most shocking elements—the strange detail, the psychological profile, the hidden clue that might explain everything. Over time, audiences have been conditioned to approach real-world crimes not just with horror, but with the analytical fascination of viewers following a narrative. When a case as complex and unresolved as Epstein’s circulates online, it slips almost seamlessly into this storytelling framework.

The cost of turning crime into content

Over time, this storytelling style has reshaped how many people encounter real-world crimes. Viewers have been trained to approach disturbing events not only with horror, but with curiosity—to analyse timelines, examine motives, and search for the twist that will explain everything. When a case as complex and unresolved as Epstein’s circulates online, it slips almost seamlessly into this familiar narrative framework.

Unlike the crimes that anchor most documentaries and dramatised series, Epstein’s story offers no satisfying finale. His death in 2019 left behind a trail of unanswered questions, allegations involving powerful figures, and survivors whose pursuit of justice has often unfolded slowly and painfully through courts rather than headlines.

Yet online, the case continues to circulate with the restless energy of an unfinished thriller. Old documents resurface. New threads promise to reveal connections that others have missed. The search for the hidden detail, the overlooked clue, never quite stops.

In the endless cycle of analysis, something vital slips out of focus. The Epstein case is not simply a puzzle about secret networks or elite intrigue. At its centre are survivors whose lives were shaped by exploitation and abuse—a reality that does not resolve with a final episode.

The true crime lens often shifts attention to twists, clues and speculation rather than the slower work of accountability. Online, the Epstein files now circulate like an unfinished series. But unlike a thriller, this story does not end when the screen fades—and neither does its damage.