When students spoke up at Jantar Mantar, universities fell silent

What is the role of the university in a social movement of this scale? (Image generated via AI)

Thirty-six days at Jantar Mantar changed more than one minister. They forced thousands of students to ask a question Indian universities have spent decades avoiding: what do you owe us when the system fails?

Yet the resignation, important as it was, should not be allowed to close one of the more difficult questions raised by the protests. What is the role of the university in a social movement of this scale?

Even more indicative than the initial silence of universities was the language through which some institutions eventually addressed their students.

Delhi University’s advisory opened with the reassurance that students’ safety mattered. It cautioned that unlawful demonstrations could invite legal action, threaten personal safety and affect “academic progress and professional opportunities”. Rajni Abbi, Director of DU’s South Campus, subsequently said that students should not allow themselves to become a “political tool”. Young people, she argued, might not fully appreciate what an FIR could mean for later opportunities.