Google Maps has answers. My old atlas had surprises

When was the last time you opened an atlas?

There was a time when Amma would arrange our library cupboard with atlases and encyclopedias. The shelves held an array of books filled with large pictures of animals, plants, personalities, art, and maps. Every once in a while, she would pull one out, place it on our bed, and read a few passages to me, my little brother, and sister.

We rarely cared about the words then. We skipped the letters and went straight to the pictures: tigers, flowers, crocodiles and funny, bearded people whose names meant nothing to us. Amma would explain them to us, and slowly, the books began to become familiar. Eventually, we started picking them up ourselves.

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My brother preferred his animal encyclopedias. My sister would sit beside him, looking at the pictures as he examined crocodiles and other reptiles. I can still remember the curiosity in his little brown eyes and his running commentary on how a crocodile moved or how a snake shed its skin.

My choice was always the atlas.

There was a huge green atlas, almost like an album, that felt heavy in my little hands. I loved holding it, laying it across my thighs and turning the pages slowly. Across the vast stretches of light blue water, landscapes appeared little by little.

Countries were marked in pale brown and green. Islands sat in the middle of nowhere. Forests, borders and mountain ranges emerged from the pastel-coloured pages.

I travelled across the earth without leaving my room.

I used to spend long hours looking at a place simply because its name caught my attention. I might discover a mountain range, an unusual border or an island I had never heard of. There was no particular reason for looking. I was simply there, turning pages.

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Today, I can explore a country on a digital map, look up its history, zoom into its streets and find updated information in seconds. But there was a time when I saw countries through pastel-coloured maps, one page at a time.

It is not that the new ways are bad. They have made information easier to find and the world easier to navigate. What stays with me, though, is the feeling that we have become very good at finding what we want, but perhaps less accustomed to discovering what we were not looking for.

Did convenience change the nature of curiosity?

We now look things up with a question already in our heads. We type it into a search engine or turn to YouTube, and the system takes us directly to an answer.

There is something wonderfully efficient about that. But it changes the way we encounter information.

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An atlas never took me directly to the place I wanted to see. I had to turn pages, and those pages did not distinguish between the country I was looking for and everything around it. Everything existed together, waiting to be noticed. The wandering was part of learning itself.

Today, we get summaries instead of entire books, directions instead of studying a route, and answers instead of following a trail of curiosity. The shortcuts are useful, yet along the way, we may have also become accustomed to treating knowledge as something we retrieve rather than something we encounter.

An atlas did not necessarily make me more curious than a digital map does today. But it offered a different way of being curious. I could begin with one country and end up looking at its neighbours, a mountain range or a tiny island I had never heard of. There was no search history to follow and no particular destination I had to reach.

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Not all knowledge needs a purpose

An encyclopedia and an atlas represented a particular relationship with knowledge. They suggested that the world was vast, interconnected and worth exploring, even when you had no immediate reason to do so. Not every piece of information was or had to be useful. Not every curiosity had to become a skill or produce something measurable.

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The freedom for your curiosity to be led is what I miss about those books.

These days, even when we walk into a bookstore, how many of us think of buying an atlas or an encyclopedia simply because we want one? They have become almost disposable in our minds. Technology has made so much information immediately available that these large, heavy books can seem unnecessary.

I sometimes think about the college students who used to come to our homes as part of their sales assignments. We called them ‘reps’. They arrived with big sling bags filled with atlases, encyclopedias, and little glow-in-the-dark stickers of solar systems and planets.

I remember sitting on our veranda and going through their collections, trying to convince Amma to buy me the glow stickers along with a book.

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Those visits, too, seem like another time now. I no longer encounter those enthusiastic college reps ringing the doorbell with their sling bags, hoping to make a sale and complete an assignment. The memory has stayed with me, even as the books they carried have become less central to how I find information.

The books have not necessarily lost their value. We have simply changed what we expect information to do for us.

Perhaps that is what makes me nostalgic about them. An atlas or an encyclopedia did not need to answer an immediate question to justify its place on our shelf. It could sit there, waiting for a rainy afternoon, a passing thought or a name that caught our attention. Its value lay partly in what we might discover without planning to.

I don’t want to romanticise the past or pretend atlases and encyclopedias were better than everything we have today. I love that I can now zoom into a street on the other side of the world within seconds. I am grateful for how easy it is to find information.

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But I still think about that heavy green atlas. I remember laying it across my thighs, turning the pages slowly and watching the world appear in shades of light brown and green against a pale blue ocean. Back then, I was not searching for anything.

I was simply discovering the world.