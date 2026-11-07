Written by Sanskriti Chandel

The description of Goddess Kali has always seemed untamed to us. She is pictured as a fierce, bold and unapologetic woman wearing a garland of skulls. Yet, since time immemorial, women have been schooled and disciplined to remain calm and obedient, and to hide their unruly nature.

Goddess Kali symbolizes Shakti, the personification of feminine energy and power. She directly challenges the submissive expectations imposed on women. There is a deep irony in the fact that while we worship Goddess Kali during Kali Puja, which coincides with Diwali in many parts of the country, society continues to discriminate against, lecture and harass women daily.

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The modern perception of women fails to align with the symbolic representation of Goddess Kali in many ways. The very rage she embodies is severely criticised by men when displayed by the women in their lives. Society has consistently praised women who remain quiet and adhere to traditional beauty standards. The qualities that make a goddess worthy of reverence often become the very reasons an ordinary woman is judged.

Kali can be fierce. Why can’t we?

The irony lies in the fact that the idol of Goddess Kali is worshipped and revered, while women who have a voice are asked to shut their mouths and lower their decibels. A man’s aggression determines his masculinity; on the other hand, a woman’s aggression is often treated as a sign of poor morals or a lack of character. A well-known phrase from Khaled Hosseini’s novel A Thousand Splendid Suns perfectly captures this double standard: “Like a compass needle that points north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman. Always.”

We see this contradiction in the way women are expected to behave in their homes, workplaces and public spaces. A woman who questions a decision is labelled difficult; one who refuses to compromise is called stubborn. Her anger is rarely seen as a response to injustice. Instead, it becomes another reason to question her character.

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Who gets to claim the goddess?

We worship Kali for her rage and aggression; these are symbols of divine feminine power. A woman who lives her life according to her own will is labelled a rebel, and a woman who doesn’t care about someone else’s opinion is labelled stubborn. The parameters that we judge women by are definitely not the ones we use for men. The societal expectations of women tell a completely different story. The contrast is striking: we admire a goddess for her strength and formidable presence, yet dismiss a woman for displaying the same qualities.

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This contradiction becomes even more apparent on social media. Whenever women point out that female goddesses are worshipped while women continue to face violence and discrimination, a familiar response often follows: “How can you compare yourself to a Devi?”

The question is rarely followed by a discussion about women’s safety or autonomy. Instead, the conversation shifts to whether the woman making the argument is worthy of such a comparison. Her clothes, sexual history and lifestyle become subjects of scrutiny. Her body count is brought up as though it somehow determines whether she deserves respect.

But since when did dignity become conditional on a woman’s sexual choices? Does a woman have to be chaste, modest or morally approved by society to deserve safety and respect?

The comparison was never about claiming divinity for oneself. It was about questioning why the qualities we celebrate in goddesses — strength, fearlessness and independence — are so often discouraged in women. You don’t have to be a Devi to deserve dignity. A woman’s right to safety and respect does not depend on how closely she fits someone’s idea of purity.

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Shakti in our prayers, restrictions in real life

According to Hindu mythology, Shakti (divine energy) resides in all living creations. A dialogue from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, captures this idea rather aptly: “Arey jab shakti, sampati aur sadbuddhi yeh teeno hi aurtein hai, toh in mardo ko kis baat ka guroor?”

Yet, the reality of women’s lives often tells a very different story. This year, celebrating Kali Puja comes with an uncomfortable reminder of the violence women continue to face. The alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir in September 2026 is one such reminder. According to reports, three men allegedly posed as policemen before sexually assaulting her. The incident raises difficult questions about women’s safety, even in public spaces.

I ask this question: where are women actually safe? Women get harassed for being outspoken, get bashed for working late, and men use slurs against women. Is this the India where female goddesses are worshipped and held on a pedestal? These incidents raise several questions that go beyond women’s safety. A society that celebrates feminine power condemns women’s autonomy in daily life. Women can be disciplined by anyone for their choice of clothes, their voice, for roaming out late at night, for drinking or for smoking. If we don’t judge a man for roaming freely at night, why do we judge women for doing the same?

The accountability for violence must rest with the perpetrators, not with the women who are targeted. A woman’s clothes, choices, sexual history or decision to step out at night can never justify the violence inflicted on her.

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Perhaps that is the contradiction we need to confront this Kali Puja. We celebrate a goddess who refuses to be contained, yet continue to place limits on the women around us. We worship Kali for her strength, but are we willing to accept that same strength in our mothers, daughters, colleagues, partners and friends?

This Kali Puja, we need to ask ourselves: are we actually giving women the freedom to embody Kali in real life?

(The author is an intern with The Indian Express)