Gen Z was supposed to kill dowry. So why do modern marriages still feel transactional?

Being a journalist means developing a strange relationship with tragedy. Deaths, accidents, assaults, suicides – they arrive on our desks every day as stories to be filed, with barren ‘pls push thx’ messages. Every few months, one case breaks through the noise and consumes the national conversation. Television studios turn into detective rooms, social media becomes a courtroom, and every detail is dissected like pieces of an unsolvable puzzle. The recent alleged dowry death cases of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar quickly became those kinds of stories.

The media treated the Twisha Sharma case the way it treats every sensational tragedy, with endless scrutiny and speculation. But beneath the noise, what unsettled many women was not just the horror of the allegations. It was how familiar the story felt despite how modern it looked.

Twisha Sharma and her husband were educated, financially stable, urban professionals. Her husband, Samarth, is a lawyer. Her mother-in-law was a district court judge. This was not the stereotypical image Indians often associate with dowry violence — not an uneducated household untouched by social progress, but the kind of family many young women are told should feel “safe.”

And maybe that is what made the case hit harder than most. The idea that an educated, financially independent woman with opinions, ambitions, and her own identity could still be pushed to the brink over dowry-related harassment shattered a comforting myth many of us quietly believed: that our generation had outgrown these dynamics.

Because speak to almost any recently married woman today, and a quieter pattern emerges. The harassment is often subtler now, harder to prove, easier to dismiss. Nobody openly says “bring dowry” anymore. Instead, there are comments, expectations, negotiations, comparisons, and the constant pressure to fit into the role of the “ideal” daughter-in-law.

Patriarchy, it seems, did not disappear from modern marriages. Has it simply learnt to speak more politely?

How progressive man with ‘red pill’ algorithm fools us

On paper, the Gen Z man is an intellectual dreamboat. A man who grew up watching perhaps the first real generation of working married women in India. A man who reads Murakami, carries a copy of The Vegetarian in his vegan tote bag, reposts feminist infographics on Instagram, and speaks confidently about mental health, consent, and emotional vulnerability.

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These men grew up around the language of equality. They watched women enter workplaces in larger numbers, saw conversations around therapy and boundaries become mainstream, and dated in a culture that constantly emphasised communication and partnership. Many urban women entered relationships believing they were choosing men far removed from the patriarchal molds their mothers had once warned them about.

But increasingly, many women are discovering that progressive aesthetics do not always translate into progressive politics.

The same “feminist” men slowly begin to explain the “real” meaning of feminism to women themselves. Conversations about gender suddenly become debates. They casually mention how “feminazis” are ruining modern relationships, insist that maybe Andrew Tate, the controversial British-American influencer, “isn’t entirely wrong,” or immediately pivot any discussion about violence against women toward fake cases, male suicide rates, and alimony laws.

The empathy feels conditional. Equality sounds acceptable only until it demands discomfort, accountability, or the surrender of entitlement.

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The internet has quietly reshaped masculinity in another direction altogether. Beneath the progressive aesthetics sits an ecosystem of resentment-driven content – sigma male reels, anti-feminist podcasts, “men’s rights” forums, and algorithm-fed paranoia around women, marriage, and divorce.

The result is a strange contradiction: a generation fluent in the language of equality, but increasingly defensive about practising it.

Fresh Take | The most political thing Gen Z does might be everyday living

The soft violence of modern marriages

Modern marriages rarely look like the caricatures Bollywood once gave us. There are no dramatic demands for cars or cash made across dining tables anymore. Nobody openly says the bride must “serve” the family. In fact, many urban households would be deeply offended at being called regressive.

But patriarchy survives remarkably well in implication.

It survives in taunts disguised as concern and jokes disguised as advice. In daughters-in-law constantly being reminded that “our mothers adjusted far more.” In men nostalgically glorifying their mothers as the “last generation of innocent women” – women who spent entire lifetimes cooking, caregiving, sacrificing, and shrinking themselves for their families without ever calling it exploitation.

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The nostalgia is revealing. What is often being mourned is not innocence, but obedience.

Speak to recently married women and similar stories repeat themselves quietly. Women asking for “permission” to visit their own parents. Women emotionally integrating into their husband’s family while the reverse is rarely expected of men. Women contributing financially to their marital homes while sons are almost never expected to equally contribute to their wives’ parents. The modern Indian daughter-in-law is encouraged to work, earn, and contribute – but rarely to occupy equal space.

Dowry, too, has evolved into something softer spoken. It lives in the milni envelopes, expensive gifting rituals, subtle comparisons between families, and comments about what was or wasn’t given. Nobody calls it dowry anymore because the word itself feels socially embarrassing. But the expectation of financial and emotional transfer often remains intact.

Perhaps that is why conversations around dowry deaths now collapse so quickly into debates about alimony, fake cases, and men’s rights online. Marriage is increasingly discussed less like companionship and more like risk management – a constant negotiation where empathy is replaced by suspicion, and equality exists only in language.

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The fear beneath the fairytale

For many young women today, the most unsettling part about cases like Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar is not just the brutality alleged within them – it is the realization that our generation may not be as progressive as it believes itself to be.

Gen Z was supposed to be different. This is the generation that grew up around working women, therapy language, conversations around consent, feminism, emotional intelligence, and equal partnerships. We were told education would dismantle patriarchy. That urbanisation and financial independence would make marriages more equal. That daughters-in-law would stop being treated as emotional, domestic, and financial extensions of another family.

And yet, the cycle survives. Only now, it speaks more softly.

The modern Indian marriage may no longer openly demand obedience, but it still rewards it. Women are encouraged to work, earn, contribute financially, and remain “modern” – as long as they continue performing traditional expectations underneath it all. Men fluent in the language of equality still often expect adjustment, caregiving, assimilation, and silence in practice. Families who would never openly ask for dowry still keep count through gifts, rituals, milni envelopes, and subtle expectations.

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This is where women like Twisha and Deepika begin to feel terrifyingly close to home for many young women. Because these stories are not simply about “traditional” marriages gone wrong. They are reminders that even modern, educated, urban marriages can still quietly run on entitlement, control, and emotional exhaustion.

And this is where women break.

Not always through one spectacular act of violence, but through a thousand smaller humiliations and negotiations that slowly convince them their suffering is simply part of womanhood.

Perhaps the most radical thing Indian families can do today is stop treating a married daughter’s return home as a failure.

Bring your daughters home.

A single daughter will always be easier to hold than the weight of carrying her to her funeral.