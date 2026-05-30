Gen Z’s walk towards luxury fashion begins at Sarojini Nagar

Written by Paramita Datta

A Rs 500 “Chanel-inspired” bag on Instagram no longer feels embarrassing. In fact, for many Gen Z shoppers, finding a convincing dupe is now considered smarter than buying the original.

There was a time when luxury fashion represented aspiration. Designer bags, premium sneakers, and high-end makeup products functioned as status symbols, proof of wealth, exclusivity, and social mobility.

But for Gen Z, the meaning of luxury is changing.

Now, instead of buying expensive luxury items, many young consumers are choosing “dupes” — affordable alternatives to luxury bags, accessories, clothing, skincare, and makeup products. The rise of thrifting culture and the easy availability of luxury-looking products at lower prices are rapidly influencing buying behaviour.

From skincare products to dresses, Instagram creators and influencers proudly share “Amazon dupes,” “Zara dupes,” or “₹500 alternatives” to brands like Zara, Armani, Nike, and Chanel. Unlike previous generations, Gen Z no longer sees shame in buying something inspired by luxury rather than luxury itself.

In online spaces, finding a good dupe is often seen as practical, relatable, and financially smart. Sometimes, it is even more socially respected than spending excessively on the original product.

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Luxury without the price tag

One reason dupes are thriving is because many consumers believe the difference between an original and a copy is often more symbolic than functional. Social media has further reduced the importance of authenticity, where visual impact matters far more than a product’s history or label.

For a generation raised online, the “look” of luxury has become more important than ownership itself.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have normalized designer fashion, luxury skincare routines, aesthetic home decor, and expensive lifestyles that are constantly visible but financially unrealistic for many people to maintain.

At the same time, Gen Z is also dealing with inflation, unstable jobs, rising living costs, and financial insecurity. The result is a generation that still wants to participate in trends, but without paying premium prices for them.

This contradiction is exactly what has fuelled dupe culture. Young consumers still want aesthetics and trend participation, but they are increasingly questioning whether luxury brands are worth the cost.

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The internet economy today values appearance more than exclusivity. If something looks expensive online, it often performs the same social function, whether it is original or not.

The rise of ‘de-influencing’

Another factor driving dupe culture is the rise of “de-influencing,” a growing social media trend where creators actively discourage unnecessary spending and push back against overconsumption.

Instead of constantly promoting expensive hauls and designer purchases, many creators now recommend thrifted fashion, budget-friendly alternatives, and affordable skincare products. Relatability has become more appealing than perfection.

Today’s younger audiences increasingly value transparency and financial honesty. A creator openly admitting they cannot afford luxury may now come across as far more genuine than someone constantly showing off designer labels online.

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In many ways, Gen Z is not rejecting luxury itself. They are rejecting the idea that status must come from spending excessively.

Sarojini was always ahead of its time

In India, markets like Sarojini Nagar, Janpath, Chor Bazaar, New Market, and Sealdah have long represented a parallel fashion economy built around accessibility and imitation.

These markets became popular not just because they were affordable, but because they made fashion trends available to everyone. Shoppers could find products inspired by luxury brands, celebrity styles, international fashion trends, and viral internet aesthetics at prices ordinary people could actually afford.

Long before “dupes” became a social media trend, Indian street markets had already mastered the art of making fashion accessible.

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Today, these markets have evolved into cultural spaces where style is no longer tied to exclusivity. For many young shoppers, fashion is becoming less about owning an original product and more about expressing personal style affordably.

The growing popularity of these spaces reflects a larger cultural shift away from the prestige of ownership and toward the accessibility of aesthetics.

The death of luxury shame

The rise of dupes has also affected original brands and companies. Customers who once spent thousands on luxury-inspired products are now willing to pay a fraction of the price for something that offers a similar visual experience.

A single designer handbag can cost several months of salary for an average young professional. Similarly, the premium skincare routines constantly promoted online can easily exceed a student’s monthly living expenses.

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For many young consumers, dupes have become a practical compromise. They allow people to stay connected to fashion trends without putting serious pressure on their finances.

For Gen Z, the question is no longer whether they can afford luxury. The question is: why pay more for the same aesthetic?

And perhaps that is the biggest shift of all. Luxury is no longer defined by exclusivity alone. In the age of dupes, accessibility itself has become aspirational.

(The author is an intern with The Indian Express)