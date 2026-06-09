Gen Z isn’t chasing careers. It’s looking for an exit plan

Written by Paramita Datta

The idea of careers is not what it used to be for Gen Z. Alongside their dreams of becoming journalists, designers, teachers, or managers, many young professionals are also thinking seriously about investments, side businesses, content creation, and alternative sources of income.

For this generation, a career is no longer a single straight path. It is a portfolio of different pursuits working together.

Interestingly, what once seemed unusual is increasingly becoming the norm.

Most of Gen Z have grown up in uncertain times, from a global pandemic and political unrest to widespread job losses across many industries. For this generation, a traditional education no longer carries the same guarantee of a stable career that it once did for their parents or grandparents.

Now, this new generation wants multiple sources of income and believes in smart work more than hard work.

According to the Deloitte 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, only 6 per cent of Gen Z respondents said their main career goal is to reach a senior leadership position. Rather than measuring success by job titles or corner offices, many young people are redefining what achievement means to them, prioritising personal fulfilment, creative freedom, and the ability to maintain a healthy and balanced life outside of work.

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But there is another reason behind this shift: trust. Many young professionals simply do not trust the idea that one company, one qualification, or one profession can guarantee security anymore.

A generation that watched businesses shut down during the pandemic, witnessed waves of layoffs in the tech sector, and now hears daily predictions about artificial intelligence reshaping the workforce has learned an uncomfortable lesson early: jobs are not as permanent as they once seemed.

The rise of passive income culture

Nowadays, ask a Gen Z professional about their long-term goals, and chances are the conversation will eventually turn to passive income, investments, a side hustle, or some source of money that continues to flow even when they are not actively working.

The growing number of Gen Z professionals thinks about money very differently from older generations. Financial independence is a top priority. Many young people are learning about investments, budgeting, online income streams, and financial planning at an early age, actively exploring ways to build passive income and long-term financial security.

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It is a perfectly reasonable goal, building something today that continues to pay off tomorrow, so that a bad month, a lost client, or an unexpected expense does not bring everything crashing down.

Rather than wanting a stable source of income, they now want to explore various careers first and then choose the one that suits them. In some cases, a growing number of them want to explore a variety of careers without settling on a particular one.

What older generations may see as restlessness is often a search for security. The obsession with passive income is not always about becoming rich overnight. More often, it is about ensuring that a single setback does not derail an entire life plan.

The passive income obsession is, at its core, anxiety management. It is what happens when a generation grows up without a safety net and decides to build its own.

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The previous generation believed in one profession, one job, and retirement. Hence, the earlier formula of study hard, get a stable job, and rely on a fixed source of income for survival no longer feels applicable to many young people.

In many Indian households, parents spent decades pursuing stability. Their children, however, have grown up seeing that even stability can be temporary. As a result, security today is increasingly being defined not by one income source, but by several.

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An escape route

Nowadays, many Gen Z professionals are working on or experimenting with one side hustle or another, whether it is building a product, developing an app, offering AI-powered services, creating content, launching a brand, or selling a digital product online.

As the job market becomes increasingly unpredictable, particularly with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, building something of their own starts to feel like the most reliable way to create income that no employer can take away.

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This generation is either planning to start its own business, or is already taking early steps towards building one.

Now it feels like almost everyone wants a side hustle. Earning even a small amount independently is often seen as more valuable than simply having a hobby.

Social media has only accelerated this mindset. Open Instagram, LinkedIn, or YouTube and it is impossible to miss stories of creators, consultants, freelancers, and founders documenting every stage of their journey. Entrepreneurship no longer feels like something reserved for a select few. It feels accessible, visible, and achievable.

Yet there is an irony here. Gen Z is often described as the generation that values work-life balance the most, but many are simultaneously juggling full-time jobs, freelance projects, content creation, networking, and side businesses. In trying to escape dependence on a single career, some may actually be working more than the generations before them.

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Perhaps that is the defining contradiction of modern work culture. The goal is not necessarily to work less. The goal is to never feel trapped.

More than a career

Social media has turned entrepreneurship from a distant dream into something that feels entirely within reach. On platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, young people are constantly exposed to creators, freelancers, consultants, and small business owners openly sharing their earnings, projects, and professional journeys.

As a result, the traditional 9-to-5 career path is no longer the only version of success that Gen Z can see and aspire to.

For many young professionals today, a job is no longer the destination. It is simply one part of a larger financial plan. The dream is not necessarily to become a CEO, a manager, or even a founder. The dream is to have options.

So, Gen Z isn’t rejecting work.

They’re rejecting dependence.

(The author is an intern with The Indian Express)