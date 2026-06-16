Gen Alpha may never learn what ‘offline’ means

Written by Paramita Datta

Gen Alpha, kids born between 2010 and 2025, are growing up in a world where being connected is not something they do. It is just how life works. And nowhere is that more visible than in how they learn, how they spend their time, and who, or what, they talk to when they are bored, curious, or lonely.

For many older generations, being online was an activity. You logged in, spent time on the internet, and then logged off. For Gen Alpha, that distinction is slowly disappearing. The internet is not a place they visit; it is the environment they grow up in.

The upcoming generation will be the most modern and traditional barrier-breaking youth. They may also become the first generation that does not fully understand what “offline” culture meant to those before them.

That means the rise of virtual culture, which has grasped children in all aspects of their lives. For Gen Alpha, technology is not simply a tool for entertainment or learning. It is becoming the default way they access information, communicate, and experience the world around them.

If we go back a few years, we can remember that we used to use chalkboards, teachers used to write on the boards, and students used to copy from them anyway.

The world is being replaced fast by fast-paced technology, hovering over youth.

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In 2025, the Indian classroom is going through revolutionary changes; earlier, the usage of chalkboards was replaced by smart boards. Nowadays, teachers don’t write as much to explain, but show videos and open PDFs to study and make students learn.

How funny it is to realise that the line from our parents, “Don’t watch your phone, it will affect your eyes”, or “reduce screen time”, now no longer works. The same screens once seen as distractions have now become classrooms, libraries, and study partners.

From chalkboards to smartboards

You remember the school bag situation. It was a whole thing. Back pain by Class 6. Five subjects’ worth of textbooks, plus notebooks, plus a geometry box that somehow took up the space of three books.

Gen Alpha kids? Lighter bags. Sometimes, no bags at all.

Because the textbook is now a PDF. The notes are in a shared Google Doc. The homework is submitted on Google Classroom. The study material is a link in a WhatsApp group. Everything lives in a folder on a tablet or a laptop, neat, searchable, and impossible to accidentally leave at home.

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While past generations learned to read books, today’s students are learning to read the world through videos, social media, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.

If Gen Alpha’s relationship with screens was already growing, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated it. For almost three years, students were homebound, attending classes, preparing for exams, submitting assignments, and even socialising through devices. Screens stopped being optional and became essential.

The honest upside here is real. A child who can see a volcano erupt in a video clip, or watch photosynthesis animated in colour, will understand it differently from a child staring at a chalk diagram on a board.

There is no more “I forgot my book at home,” but rather all things are in my hand only. The way students relate to their study material changes completely when it lives on the same screen they use to watch YouTube and chat with friends.

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There is something genuinely valuable about this shift, though. A student in a small town with internet access now has the same PDFs, the same notes, and the same resources as a student in South Mumbai.

That is a real and meaningful equaliser.

Curiosity now means instant answers

Gen Alpha will be the smarties one to always stay connected, always via the internet. “Alexa, what is this and that?” has become a common response even before reaching for a physical book.

A 10-year-old today does not use their phone to make calls. They use it to watch videos, stay in touch with friends on Instagram, check notifications, play games, look things up, and occasionally, when absolutely forced, join a family video call with relatives they have barely met.

Gen Alpha strongly prefers online and blended learning over purely traditional classroom methods. For Gen Alpha, a teacher standing and talking for 40 minutes feels the same way a buffering video feels to older generations, technically working, but painfully slow.

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YouTube has become a homework tool. Platforms like Khan Academy, Physics Wallah, and Unacademy have built entire careers around teaching children who would rather watch than read. And these children are not wrong for preferring it. Video genuinely communicates certain things better than text ever could, how something moves, how a process unfolds, what something actually looks like in real life.

This shift is also visible in how they ask questions. A Gen Alpha child who does not understand something does not re-read the paragraph. They search for a video.

If it runs longer than eight minutes, they might skip straight to the part that looks relevant. They are not being dismissive of the content. They have simply never been trained to sit patiently and wait for information to arrive.

Perhaps that is the biggest difference between Gen Alpha and the generations before them. It is not just that they have more technology. It is that they may never experience separation from information. Earlier generations grew up with moments of not knowing, waiting, wondering, or simply being bored.

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Today, almost every question can be answered instantly, every quiet moment filled with content, and every curiosity satisfied with a search.

For millennials and Gen Z, going offline was a normal part of everyday life. For Gen Alpha, “offline” may slowly become less of an experience and more of a concept, something they hear about rather than something they regularly live through.

(The author of this article is an intern with The Indian Express)