Would Bhagat Singh join the Cockroach Janta Party?

When Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s “cockroach” remarks about the unemployed youth began circulating online, outrage was inevitable. However, outrage alone is now a boring form of internet currency. So, in true Gen Z fashion, the insult was immediately reclaimed, repackaged, and relaunched as the Cockroach Janta Party—a meme party born somewhere between political dissent and Instagram humour.

I’m not going to lie: at first glance, it is genuinely hilarious. The cockroach election symbol made me cackle.

The aesthetics are sharp, the sarcasm lands, politicians like Mahua Moitra are joining in online, and the page carries the chaotic energy of a generation that has mastered the art of turning humiliation into content. For a country where young people are constantly accused of being too sensitive, too unemployed, too online and too loud, the Cockroach Janta Party feels like poetic revenge. If you are going to call us cockroaches, fine, we will build an entire political movement around it.

Except, after scrolling through the page for a while, a strange emptiness begins to settle in. Beyond the livestream announcements, reposted X posts and ironic captions, there seems to be no larger political imagination taking shape yet. The rebellion exists almost entirely within the language of the algorithm: instantly consumable, endlessly shareable, and emotionally satisfying for about 30 seconds before the next meme arrives.

And maybe that is what makes the entire thing unsettlingly symbolic of modern Indian youth politics. Because in trying to mock the system, are we also revealing how little faith we have left in actually changing it?

It is impossible not to think of Bhagat Singh here, a young man who believed anger was useful only when sharpened by ideology, reading, and political purpose. Today, India’s youth are no less frustrated. But does the Cockroach Janta Party tell us that our rebellion is limited to reels?

Did Bhagat Singh die for Instagram livestreams?

Why I Am an Atheist will always remain one of the hardest-hitting pieces of literature I have ever read. However, Gen Z managed to do what the internet does best: reduce Bhagat Singh into an aesthetic. The hat became cooler than the ideology, the posters survived longer than the politics, and each year, Rang De Basanti edits took over the internet on Shaheed Diwas.

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Bhagat Singh was never meant to be just another face on tote bags, college society posters, or Instagram edits set to indie music. What made him dangerous was not his age or even his rage; it was his political seriousness. At 23, he was reading Marx and Lenin inside prison cells, writing essays on atheism, labour rights, and state violence, and demanding that India’s youth think critically instead of emotionally reacting to power. To Bhagat Singh, rebellion was intellectual labour. It required discipline, ideological clarity, and the willingness to fundamentally disrupt society.

Today, India’s youth still carry the frustration. They are unemployed, overexamined, digitally exhausted, and constantly ridiculed for being “too online”. But unlike Bhagat Singh’s generation, our anger often struggles to escape the ecosystem of content. Protest is now shaped by algorithms: outrage becomes memes, dissent becomes engagement, and political participation begins to resemble performance.

That is what makes the Cockroach Janta Party feel both hilarious and deeply unsettling. It captures the exact contradiction of modern youth politics: a generation politically aware enough to recognise institutional contempt, but perhaps too disillusioned to imagine anything beyond ironic resistance.

Are we India’s most politically exhausted generation?

Maybe the Cockroach Janta Party feels so instantly relatable because it mirrors the exact kind of politics Gen Z has inherited—politically aware, emotionally exhausted, and chronically online.

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This is a generation raised on entrance exams, economic instability, layoffs, rising rent, collapsing attention spans, and an endless stream of bad news delivered through Instagram reels before breakfast. They care about politics, but often from the safe emotional distance of irony. Earnestness feels embarrassing now; memes feel safer.

In many ways, the Cockroach Janta Party feels like someone ordering The Communist Manifesto through Blinkit. Revolution, but with quick delivery. Resistance, but not without letting go of what we are comfortable with. It is politics redesigned for the algorithm: immediate, consumable, and easy to repost before moving onto the next outrage cycle.

And maybe that is not entirely the fault of young people. Institutional trust has eroded so aggressively that many no longer believe meaningful change is even possible. Irony becomes a defence mechanism when sincerity starts feeling futile.

Bhagat Singh would have hated this

To be fair, the Cockroach Janta Party is, at the end of the day, just a meme page. Maybe it is unfair to burden an Instagram joke with ideological expectations. Not every sarcastic post needs to evolve into a revolution, and not every young person online is trying to become Bhagat Singh.

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But that defence only raises a more uncomfortable question: why has our generation become so resistant to political depth in the first place? Why does every serious conversation now need to be filtered through irony before we can engage with it? In 2026, we have started treating sincerity like cringe and intellectual effort like bad branding.

Bhagat Singh probably would have hated that. He distrusted empty symbolism, hero worship, and political laziness far more than disagreement itself. He believed young people had a responsibility to read, think, organise, and question power with clarity. Not just react to it online.

And maybe that is why the Cockroach Janta Party feels less like a revolution and more like a symptom. A symptom of a generation so politically exhausted that commentary itself has become passive consumption. We no longer expect resistance to transform society; we just expect it to trend for 24 hours.

India’s youth still know how to rage against the system. We just no longer know what to do after hitting “share”.