The end of Bollywood’s shared moment

The second part of Dhurandhar is already out, and for a brief moment, it appears to dominate the conversation. The posters are everywhere, Instagram stories are flooded with fan theories, and conversations are orbiting around what comes next. This is familiar territory for Bollywood – the ability to create spikes of collective attention. But is this the only film that the Indian public is watching?

Almost as soon as a film takes over a timeline, it is competing with everything else that exists within the same space. Recommendations are constant, and more importantly, they tend to get more layered. Instagram gives you a carousel about the top 5 films at Cannes, YouTube serves up a one hour video essay on why the new Wuthering Heights film may not be the best one for you. And underneath all of these posts are a hundred responses – agreeing, disagreeing, reframing – turning what started as a singular opinion to a full fledged online conversation.

When one film meant one conversation

I remember what walking out of a movie theater felt like, back in the day – I still carried the film in my head for the days to come. It would be the biggest topic with my friends in school – someone would talk about how casting Aamir Khan was the best decision the filmmakers made, or someone else would already be predicting award nominations (before they all felt fake). These forms of interaction seem to have evolved into something much deeper now.

Today, watching a film extends to how quickly you react to it – how you frame your opinion around it, and where you place it within a larger stream of takes. You have kids these days logging onto Letterboxd and checking out what viewers worldwide have said about Marty Supreme. Letterboxd feels like it is more in sync with trend cycles than traditional movie marketing – engaging with a film now comes down to reducing your response to a single line, and to a surprising extent, there is a certain anxiety in knowing what line would land with the quirky public.

What is the algorithm watching

Similarly, trend cycles on the internet co-exist with algorithm-driven discovery – your device recognises your personality way before you can feed words into what you are feeling like, on a lazy Sunday afternoon. You open your phone to find your entire Instagram feed filled with snippets of Criterion’s Closet Picks. And at that brief moment, clicking to find out what Yorgos Lanthimos picked out of the DVD shelf does not really seem like a bad idea.

These observations sit alongside what Bollywood still survives in some form or the other. Films still open big, stars still draw attention. But this exists within a much larger, noisier system that does not pause for any ‘one’ film. Earlier, the industry as a whole shaped the conversation, which audiences followed. Today this conversation is scattered across various individuals amongst different platforms, communities and formats. A Twitter leftist tells you why a film is propaganda, whereas a so-called apolitical film critique on the same thread tells you why the film deserves to be analysed from a neutral perspective.

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Bollywood in a fragmented feed

In this economy, a film peaks, circulates and just as quickly, gives way to the next big release in the pipeline. The timeline does not hold onto any one moment for too long. Today it is Dhurandhar dominating the online cinema discourse, tomorrow it will be Avengers:Doomsday.

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For a generation that has grown up inside this system, this feels normal. Moving from a masala theatre release to a new season of One Piece is just another, regular day.

Which is why the question around the weight Bollywood carries is not about relevance, but centrality. It still has moments. But do these moments shape the larger cultural imagination anymore? Or is this imagination being built elsewhere, in fragments, across timelines?

And maybe that is the shift we are still learning to name. Not the disappearance of the big film, but the disappearance of its monopoly over our attention. The idea that everyone is watching the same thing, at the same time, and carrying it with them in the same way feels increasingly out of reach.

What replaces it is something far more scattered, and perhaps more honest: a culture where meaning is negotiated in real time, across platforms, preferences and algorithms. Bollywood still arrives as a spectacle, but it no longer arrives alone – and perhaps, it never will again.