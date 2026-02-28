Aneet Padda proves why Bollywood needs more first-generation dreams

Mumbai, the city of dreams, where countless lives travel to and from with either a dream brimming alive in their eyes of becoming a star or that same dream choked dead by the most tangible or intangible struggles. These struggles don’t just suck out the dream from you but also the possibility of sending your loved ones on the same path.

Every day, the city receives ambition at its railway stations and airports like parcels without a guarantee of delivery. Some get signed for. Most are returned to the sender. A few are lost in transit.

In a film industry that often confuses access with talent and inheritance with merit, the story of an outsider breaking through does not just feel inspiring, it feels corrective. And that is why Aneet Padda’s speech at Vogue Values: Women of Excellence has resonated so deeply. It was not merely articulate; it was anchored. It did not sound rehearsed for applause; it sounded earned.

When an outsider breaks through

Aneet Padda’s breakout moment, of course, was Saiyaara (which, my friends claim, if there were only three people left in the world who love the movie, it would be Aneet, Ahaan Panday, and me).

The film did what the industry claims it always wants to do but seldom does – it introduced a new face and allowed the audience to fall in love without pre-loaded mythology. No surname carried weight. No legacy interviews preceded the release. No childhood anecdotes of film sets served as promotional garnish. Saiyaara gave the world Aneet Padda. But more importantly, it gave Aneet Padda a microphone. And what she chose to say with it is what matters.

For a generation that has grown increasingly vocal about nepotism in Bollywood, especially after endless debates on insider privilege, Padda’s words landed differently. They did not attack anyone. They did not sermonise. Instead, they offered something rarer – perspective.

Perspective on what a girl from Punjab, who has found the stars at her feet through hard work and perseverance, would say about womanhood on a global platform. Perspective on how a girl who has lived a life similar to ours – more similar to 90% of India than to film royalty – could show the world that one of us could also belong among them. Perspective on how your background shapes you as a person. Perspective on how receiving an award is not merely about thanking people. Perspective on why we need more Aneet Paddas than what we are currently being force-fed.

Excellence, for an eight-year-old

In her speech, Padda briefly thanked the Vogue team for the honour. And then she shifted the room. The 23-year-old actor began with a memory from her childhood, recalling what she thought a “woman of excellence” looked like when she was eight. “I thought a woman of excellence would be a princess in a castle. Or a woman of excellence would be somebody who can do a cartwheel or run faster than a car or fight battles like a soldier.”

She then spoke about how, as she grew older, excellence began to feel conditional – as if it were something the world decided for you instead of something you could work towards.

But the speech did not stay with her. It moved to her mother.

Padda told the audience that her mother’s childhood had been starkly different from her own. “She had to learn to take care of herself at a very young age. But there was no award waiting for her at the end of it. There was no applause for her. Nothing really to see.”

She narrated how her mother had saved for years to take her daughters abroad. “Remember, in a city like Amritsar, it’s not common for a mom to take her two daughters somewhere outside India without her husband. But it was so important to her that her daughters see the world so that they could change what they believed to be possible for themselves. For us, it was just a trip, but for her, it was something entirely different.”

That distinction, between what is routine for one and revolutionary for another, is perhaps the most honest definition of privilege.

Padda concluded by dedicating her award to all the women who had “carried themselves through things that nobody can ever really fully understand.” Looking down at her trophy, she said, “Although this award might be mine, at this point, it might have my name on it, I feel like it genuinely belongs to all those who’ve lived excellence every single day in the quiet moments, through their grace, kindness, strength, and I hope that I can live a life that deserves to stand beside yours.”

When someone takes command of a stage – of the mic, of the audience, of the internet, of the minds and ears tuned in – you know resonance is at work. When Padda described women of excellence, her words did not feel like a speech; they felt like recognition. It felt like my story. It felt like she was not only speaking about her mother, but about mine too. About my girlfriend. About my friends. About every woman trying to make her life a little better in a world that still tilts heavily in favour of male dominance and inherited advantage.

And when you hear a celebrity articulate something with that kind of clarity, you cannot help but think: this comes from lived experience. From having something to lose. From knowing that success is not default, but negotiated.

Watching struggle vs living it

Take, for instance, what Siddhant Chaturvedi once said, a line that has since become shorthand for the nepotism debate: “Jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai.” It remains one of the most succinct explanations of structural disparity in Bollywood.

Contrast that with Shanaya Kapoor, who during the press tour of Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav, spoke in an interview with Anupama Chopra about what she learned from her father, Sanjay Kapoor. “We never had the moment where there was a sit down and he said that now you are joining the industry, this is what you should follow. I saw everything, I saw the highs, the lows, what I learned from my father was, the belief he had in himself.”

She added, “With all the highs and the lows, the things that were supposed to happen, happened. Now, he is in his second innings and doing out and about insane incredible work and I have seen it all upfront so I can the unpredictable the industry can be, I have seen how you can have a film and for years suddenly, you can go and suddenly you don’t have dates and that’s the magic of movies.”

On the surface, that too is a story of struggle. And perhaps it is. But struggle within proximity to power is not the same as struggle outside its gates. Observing unpredictability from a living room in Juhu is not the same as waiting outside a casting office hoping your name is called.

Similarly, Janhvi Kapoor, while accepting an award for Homebound, said she did “this film without wanting anything in return or have any sort of expectations which is something you seldom do in the industry I come from but it’s really ironic that this movie has given me the most and I don’t mean in tangible ways, in awards or recognition, but in the ways it made me recognise the person I want to be, it made me sensitive to the cracks in our society but also the unimaginable hope in it.”

Speaking about the state of the country can always draw applause. But encountering that state for the first time because a script demands it is different from having lived it. When awareness feels newly discovered rather than long inhabited, a subtle distance remains between artist and audience.

The outsider story in Indian cinema has always existed — from theatre actors arriving with degrees and no contacts, to television performers slowly carving space in mainstream films. But somewhere along the way, the industry’s centre of gravity shifted. Access became hereditary. Launches became events. Debuts became corporate strategies.

And then, occasionally, someone like Aneet Padda reminds the audience why unpredictability is essential to art.

When the gates open inward

Privilege is not a crime. But uniform privilege is a limitation. If the majority of leading faces have grown up around vanity vans and film narrations, their understanding of struggle risks becoming academic. They may study it. They may perform it. But they have not negotiated rent with it. An outsider does not automatically become a better actor. But they often bring urgency. A hunger not curated for interviews. It shows in auditions. It shows in silences. It shows in pauses, like the ones Padda took on that stage, pauses that felt less like performance and more like absorption.

The reaction to her speech says as much about the audience as it does about her. Clips circulated not because they were dramatic, but because they were real. In an era of templated thank-yous and brand-aligned gratitude, authenticity felt radical.

Mumbai does not promise fairness. It promises possibility. But possibility without access is a word without a door.

Aneet Padda’s moment on that stage was not rebellion. It was a reminder. That first-generation dreamers still exist. That the gates, though heavy, are not permanently sealed. That sometimes, ambition arrives at a railway station and does get signed for.

And when it does, the applause sounds different.