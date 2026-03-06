The algorithm knows what you’ll like. Do you?

Before you discover your next favourite band, the algorithm already knows you will.

Open Instagram for a minute and suddenly five “must-watch” films appear before you’ve even decided you’re bored. A Malayalam thriller. A Korean drama. A Sundance darling everyone seems to know about except you. Discovery has never been easier.

But if something was predicted for you before you even wanted it, was it ever really discovery?

Of course, outside influence shaping taste isn’t new. We’ve always outsourced our cultural decisions — to critics, radio jockeys, record stores, or that one friend who somehow always knew the cool band first.

Subcultures once grew through proximity. Someone handed you a CD. A film ran in a single theatre. Word travelled slowly.

We don’t just consume Wrapped. We screenshot it, post it, compare it. (Photo – Spotify) We don’t just consume Wrapped. We screenshot it, post it, compare it. (Photo – Spotify)

Algorithm as our tastemaker

Today, the “expert” is invisible, and infinitely more efficient. When LinkedIn launched its own year-end recap, it briefly made me pause. Even professional networking now wants to summarise who we are.

The classic Spotify Wrapped does not merely summarise your listening habits; it packages your taste into a shareable identity badge. “You are in the top 1% of listeners.” “Your music aura is melancholic chaos.”

It feels personal when you go through it – but once you get to see what your friends have advertised on their Instagram stories, it creeps into a performative spectacle. We don’t just consume Wrapped. We screenshot it, post it, compare it. Taste becomes content.

Story continues below this ad

The algorithm does not simply reflect what we like. It subtly shapes what we will like next. Scroll through short-form video platforms and you will notice how discovery works today. A 30-second edit of a decades-old film suddenly goes viral. A background song becomes a chart-topper months after release. A niche graphic novel resurfaces because an influencer framed it as a “hidden gem.” The velocity of cultural resurgence is unprecedented. What once required organic community build-up can now be manufactured through online metrics.

We think we are stumbling upon culture – in reality, culture is finding us first. This is not inherently sinister. Algorithms are extraordinarily good at narrowing down choice in an age of abundance. With thousands of films released annually and millions of tracks uploaded each month, curation, at this point, is not a luxury; it is survival. The problem begins when curation becomes so precise that it starts to feel like autonomy.

The illusion of choice

This also extends far beyond music and movies. The same mechanics extend beyond entertainment.

Consider how quickly celebrity controversies polarise online. The recent dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni divided social media into camps, each armed with threads, edits and forensic analyses. Entire subreddits emerged dissecting timelines and “evidence.” Yet most users were not exposed to the full spectrum of opinion. They were shown the side they were more likely to engage with. Outrage too, like entertainment, is curated.

Story continues below this ad

The same mechanics apply to political commentary, social debates, even what we consider urgent or trivial. Platforms reward engagement, and engagement is amplified by emotion. Before long, you are not just watching content; you are inhabiting an echo chamber. Every video you see reinforces what you already lean towards. Every “recommended for you” becomes a mirror.

Once, fandoms were forged in physical spaces — comic shops, film festivals, conventions. They grew slowly, through shared enthusiasm and long conversations. Today, with the advent of platforms like Discord and Reddit, fandom is data. A spike in engagement can convert a cult character into a franchise lead. A meme can resurrect intellectual property that was dormant for years.

This has democratised culture in powerful ways – independent creators can find global audiences, regional cinema can break linguistic boundaries – audiences are no longer passive recipients of a few dominant studios. Yet, this democratisation has been accompanied by commodification. Taste is now a metric, fandom is measurable and ultimately, identity is targetable.

When the algorithm knows us too well

When a platform recognises that you linger on dystopian thrillers, it serves you more. When you engage with a specific kind of political satire, it doubles down. When you respond to a certain type of celebrity gossip, it ensures you never miss an update. Over time, the feedback loop becomes self-fulfilling. You engage because you see it; you see it because you engage. The most sophisticated illusion of the digital age is not that we are being controlled. It is that we are entirely in control.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Things that made me cringe in 2025

But are we actively choosing our cultural diet, or passively consuming what is placed before us?

Perhaps the real test of ownership over taste is friction. Do we still seek out art that the algorithm would not predict? Do we watch films outside our comfort zone? Do we read viewpoints that challenge rather than confirm? Do we allow boredom to exist long enough to choose deliberately?

In an era where everything is recommended, the most radical act may simply be intentional discovery – because if every preference can be anticipated, every identity packaged, and every opinion nudged, then the question is not whether the algorithm knows us well. It is whether, in the process, we have stopped knowing ourselves.