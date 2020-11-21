Erling Haaland wins 2020 Golden Boy award ahead of Ansu Fati, Jadon Sancho

Erling Haaland scored 44 goals in all competitions last season. (File)

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has won the 2020 Golden Boy award after an impressive start at the Bundesliga club, Italian newspaper Tuttosport announced on Saturday.

44 goals in 40 games in 2019-20. 10 goals in his first 8 Champions League games. 27 goals in his first 29 Borussia Dortmund games. The Golden Boy award just HAD to go to @ErlingHaaland. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nvAcmL6UIH — Goal (@goal) November 21, 2020

Haaland beat Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies to the award, which is given to the best under-21 player from one of the top-flight European leagues.

The Norwegian scored 44 goals in all competitions last season, which included 16 for Dortmund following his mid-season transfer from Austrian club Salzburg.

The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals in 11 games in all competitions this season, including four goals in the Champions League.

🔴 OFFICIEL ! Erling Haaland est élu Golden Boy 2020 ! 💎🇳🇴 Le Top 10 :

1️⃣ Haaland 🇳🇴

2️⃣ Ansu Fati 🇪🇸

3️⃣ Davies 🇨🇦

4️⃣ Sancho 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

5️⃣ Camavinga 🇫🇷

6️⃣ Kulusevski 🇸🇪

7️⃣ Foden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

8️⃣ Szoboszlai 🇭🇺

9️⃣ Saka 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🔟 Vinicius Jr 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/4GKAM3GYwv — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) November 21, 2020

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix won the award last year.

