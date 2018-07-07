Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham keep friendly bet ahead of England vs Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham have a wager going ahead of Sweden-England. (Source: Twitter) Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham have a wager going ahead of Sweden-England. (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the quarterfinal clash between Sweden and England, former Swede international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has challenged the former England skipper David Beckham to a wager. In a post on the social media, Sweden’s record goalscoring player wrote, “Yo David Beckham. If England wins I buy you dinner wherever you want in the world, but if Sweden wins you buy me whatever I want from Ikea. OK?”

In his response, the former England midfielder and captain turned the tables around and asked Ibrahimovic to join him to watch an England game in the future while donning the Three Lions jersey and eating fish and chips. Ofcourse while also agreeing to pay for Zlatan’s furniture needs. “If Sweden win, I will personally take you to Ikea and buy you whatever you need for the new mansion in LA. But when England win, I want you to come to watch an England game at Wembley, wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish and chips at halftime.”

Yo @davidbeckham if @England wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if Sweden wins you buy me what ever I want from @IKEASverige ok? pic.twitter.com/9z9xx89JjS — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) 6 July 2018

With both Beckham and Zlatan having played for the football club LA Galaxy, the MLS side on their Twitter announced that the terms of the wager have been finalised. “The terms of the deal have been set,” the football club wrote.

The terms of the deal have been set 😂 #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/9bJ3D5nHWv — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 6 July 2018

In a response to LA Galaxy’s tweet, Zlatan wrote, “Let’s go”, signifying that the wager is on between the two legends of the game. Sweden and England will face each other in the World Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday.

