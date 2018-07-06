Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
Young England fan lifts ‘World Cup’ after undergoing radiotherapy for brain tumour

Ben, who is diagnosed with brain tumor, asked for a World Cup trophy, before undergoing six weeks of radiotherapy.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 6, 2018 3:22:47 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018 Ben with a replica of the World Cup trophy after treatment. (Source: Twitter/Liam Herbert)
England’s dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time since 1966 could still face some major roadblocks. But for a young boy named Ben, the dream came true. Ben, diagnosed with brain tumour, asked to have his own ‘World Cup’ trophy a week before undergoing six weeks of radiotherapy for the treatment at the Bham Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, England.

One of the doctors who treated the young football fan, Liam Herbert, in a tweet, wrote, “Ben has just completed his #radiotherapy for a #braintumour, he was unable to walk and talk before his treatment but a week ago he asked for the World Cup, so we delivered. England and Harry Kane can you do the same?”

He also posted a video on Twitter, in which Ben was seen walking around the hospital and was seen receiving a replica of the World Cup trophy from the hospital staff, among other presents. The young boy, while donning the England jersey, was also seen clutching the replica close to his chest, before finally handing it over to a family member.

The gesture received massive praise from the Twitterati, who described the boy as a “hero”.

Former England international Rio Ferdinand also took to Twitter to express his emotions on the video.

England defeated Colombia on penalties in the Round of 16 to make way into the quarterfinals of the World Cup 2018. It is for the first time since 2006 that the Three Lions have reached the quarters and for the first time that they’ve survived penalties. They will face Sweden in hopes of making it to the semifinals.

