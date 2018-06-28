FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, England vs Belgium Live Score: England, Belgium vie for top spot in Group G

FIFA World Cup live score, England vs Belgium: England face Belgium at the Kaliningrad stadium. (Source: AP) FIFA World Cup live score, England vs Belgium: England face Belgium at the Kaliningrad stadium. (Source: AP)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, England vs Belgium Live Score: England and Belgium are already through to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and have scored goals by the truckload – much to Panama and Tunisia’s dismay. When these two face off at the Kaliningrad Stadium, a place at the top of the Group G standings is on the line. By finishing top, a potential quarterfinal against Brazil awaits while finishing second would mean a relatively easier side of the draw. A draw and the two teams could be separated by disciplinary record which currently stands in England’s favour. Catch live scores and updates from England vs Belgium at the FIFA World Cup.