FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, England vs Belgium Live Score: England, Belgium vie for top spot in Group G

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, England vs Belgium Live Score: England and Belgium are already through to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and have scored goals by the truckload – much to Panama and Tunisia’s dismay. When these two face off at the Kaliningrad Stadium, a place at the top of the Group G standings is on the line. By finishing top, a potential quarterfinal against Brazil awaits while finishing second would mean a relatively easier side of the draw. A draw and the two teams could be separated by disciplinary record which currently stands in England’s favour. Catch live scores and updates from England vs Belgium at the FIFA World Cup.
Live Blog
England vs Belgium Live: England and Belgium have been the biggest contributors to the goals scored at the FIFA World Cup group stages. Both teams have scored eight goals and conceded two with the same goal difference. England come into it brimming with confidence with strong and confident display in both games and that only went up in their thrashing of Panama. On the other hand, Belgium have been equally impressive with comfortable wins in both games but their defence came into question against Tunisia.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of England vs Belgium from the Kaliningrad Stadium. While both the teams have qualified for the next round, a positive result will ensure a top spot for the two sides. Till date, England and Belgium have faced each other 21 times, with England winning 15, and Belgium only once. The rest of the five matches were all draws. In the World Cup the two teams have met each twice and on both occasions, it has gone on to extra time.