World Cup 2018 group permutations: How can Argentina, Brazil, Germany qualify for last-16?

Argentina are still in contention to qualify for the last-16 at the FIFA World Cup 2018. (Source: AP) Argentina are still in contention to qualify for the last-16 at the FIFA World Cup 2018. (Source: AP)

With all teams having played two games each at the World Cup, the final round of matches in the groups will decide fate of 20 teams. Six teams have already qualified for the Round of 16 and six teams have been eliminated from the tournament leaving the rest fighting for a place in the knockout stages. England became the latest to ensure they stay in the tournament following a 6-1 romp of Panama but the likes of Argentina, Brazil and Germany are still not assured. (FIFA World Cup 2018 Fixtures | FIFA World Cup 2018 Points table)

Qualified for last-16: Russia, Uruguay, France, Croatia, England, Belgium

Knocked out of World Cup: Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Peru, Tunisia, Panama

Who needs to do what? How are things stacked up?

So in the final round of group matches, here’s how the other 10 teams be decided. Further, how will things change in groups that have already been decided.

Tiebreaker criterias in order

If two teams have the same number of points after three games played, the standings are decided based on the following paramters:

Goal difference

Goals scored

Head-to-head result

Head-to-head goal difference

Head-to-head goals scored

Fair play points

Drawing lots

Example: In Group B, after two matches, both Spain and Portugal have four points each, both have a goal difference of +1, both have scored four goals, their head-to-head was a 3-3 draw, the head-to-head goals scored also stood at three goals apiece which means they are separated by fair play points. As per the rules, sides lose one point per yellow card, three points are lost for an indirect red (two yellow cards) and four for a direct red. Meanwhile five points are lost for a yellow followed by a direct red. Portugal have picked up two yellow cards while not picking up a red and Spain have only one yellow card to their name for a better disciplinary record which puts them ahead of Spain. Group G could well come down to the same.

Group A

Final games:

Uruguay vs Russia (June 25)

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt June 25)

Russia and Uruguay have both clinched berth in the round of 16, and play each other on Monday (June 25) to determine who wins the group. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.

Group B

Final games:

Iran vs Portugal (June 25)

Spain vs Morocco (June 25)

# Spain and Portugal both need one point to move into the round of 16.

# Spain can qualify even if they lose and Portugal lose by a bigger margin or if Spain lose by no more than one goal and Portugal and Iran draw 0-0, 1-1, 2-2 or 3-3

# Portugal can qualify if they lose and Spain lose by a bigger margin to Morocco

# In terms of standings for the knockout rounds, Portugal and Spain have to produce a better result than the other to win the group

# Iran have to beat Portugal to qualify

# Iran can even go on to top the group if they win against Portugal and Spain lose

# Morocco are not in running for the last-16

Group C

Final games:

Denmark vs France (June 26)

Australia vs Peru (June 26)

# France, with two wins in two, have already qualified and need just one more point to assure themselves of topping the group

# Denmark – who have won one and drawn the other – need a draw to qualify – or expect Australia to lose or draw with Peru

# Denmark will win the group if they beat France. Result from Australia vs Peru will not matter to Denmark then

# For Australia to qualify, they must beat Peru and hope Denmark lose by two goals or more to change the goal difference (Denmark are +1 and Australia are -1)

# Peru are not in running for the last-16

Group D

Final games:

Nigeria vs Argentina (June 26)

Iceland vs Croatia (June 26)

# Croatia with two wins in two matches and six points have already qualified. A draw will ensure they top the group

# Nigeria can make it into the last-16 with a draw or win against Argentina provided Iceland lose or draw against Croatia

# For Lionel Messi-led Argentina, the objective is simple: they need to beat Nigeria in the final game and hope Croatia beat Iceland. They can also progress if they beat Nigeria, Iceland beat Croatia and Albiceleste have a better goal difference than Iceland. Right now, Argentina have a goal difference of -3 and Iceland that of -2.

# Iceland, like Argentina, also need a win to leapfrog Nigeria, deny Argentina and qualify for the round of 16. Their better goal difference against Argentina also helps their cause

Group E

Final games:

Serbia vs Brazil (June 27)

Switzerland vs Costa Rica (June 27)

# All three Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia have a chance at qualification. Brazil can make it to the last-16 with a draw or win against Serbia

# Serbia can also qualify with a draw if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica by two or more goals. Switzerland currently have a better goal difference than Serbia (+1 as against 0 for Serbia)

# Switzerland can make it to the knockouts with a win over Costa Rica, or with a draw as well provided Serbia draw or lose to Brazil

# Costa Rica are not in running for the last-16

Group F

Final games:

Mexico vs Sweden (June 27)

South Korea vs Germany (June 27)

# Group F is the most open group after first two games. All four teams can qualify

# Mexico, despite two wins in two, haven’t been able to breathe easy. They do, however, need just a draw against Sweden to qualify, while a win would see them top the group

# Toni Kroos’ last minute winner against Sweden kept Germany within comfortable reach to qualify. They face winless South Korea and need to at least match Sweden’s result

# A draw in both games would see the tiebreaks come into picture. Germany and Sweden will have four points each and same goal difference. Things will then depend on goals scored – which at the moment – is also equal. If things still remain the same, the head-to-head result will be the decider. And in that, Germany will edge Sweden courtesy their 2-1 win

# South Korea have it clear to qualify: a win. They need to beat Germany to stand a chance at progressing. But then they will also rely on Sweden losing to Mexico and get a better goal difference than Germany and Sweden. Right now, Korea’s goal difference is -2 while that of Germany and Sweden is 0.

Group G

Final games:

England vs Belgium (June 28)

Panama vs Tunisia (June 28)

# England’s 6-1 win over Panama got them through to the last-16. This also ensured progress for Belgium

# All-important third game in the group will decide the standings. Winner of England v Belgium will top the group. If they play out a draw, both will have seven points, same goal difference, same goals scored, same head-to-head result, same head-to-head goals scored, same head-to-head goals scored which means things will be decided on disciplinary record – just like in Group B. At the moment, England have a better disciplinary record with two yellow cards to Belgium’s three

# Panama and Tunisia are not in running for the last-16

Group H

Final games:

Japan vs Poland (June 28)

Senegal vs Colombia (June 28)

# Japan need to draw with Poland, who are not in running for last-16, to progress to the next round

# Senegal and Colombia is a virtual playoff with the winner going ahead. A draw will see Senegal move to five points while Colombia would have four.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App