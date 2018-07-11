World Cup good for economic growth, says France finance minister

- WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his pick to win World Cup in Russia
- FIFA World Cup 2018 2nd Semi-Final Live Streaming, Croatia vs England Live Streaming Online: How to watch CRO vs ENG Live Stream online on Mobile Phone
- British parliament to discuss declaring Monday as bank holiday if England win World Cup
France’s World Cup soccer triumphs, which have taken “Les Bleus” to the tournament final, should be generally positive for the country’s economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. France beat Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday to go to Sunday’s final, when they will play either England or Croatia.
“It’s good for growth,” Le Maire told France 2 television on Wednesday, without giving any more specific details. The French economy, the second-biggest in the euro zone, has recently shown signs of stalling after a pick-up that followed President Emmanuel Macron’s election in May last year.
The World Cup often boosts consumer spending. In Britain, shoppers spent more on beer, barbecues and big-screen televisions in June but the overall increase in sales slowed, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).
For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App