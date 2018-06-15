FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay coach pins high hopes on more ‘mature’ Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez had caused controversy at each of the last two World Cups. (Source: Reuters) Luis Suarez had caused controversy at each of the last two World Cups. (Source: Reuters)

Luis Suarez has hugely matured in the four years since he disgraced himself at the World Cup by biting an Italian opponent, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez said on Thursday, making clear he has high expectations of his key striker in Russia.

Suarez, 31, arrives at this year’s tournament looking to dispel the memory of the infamous bite on Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini in Brazil in 2014, as well as the goalline handball that earned him a sending-off in the quarter-final against Ghana four years earlier.

“What happened in Brazil is part of real life and of course it’s been a lesson for him to achieve greater maturity not only as a footballer but also in other areas away from the football pitch,” Tabarez told reporters on the eve of Uruguay’s opening match on Friday against Egypt.

“He’s prepared a lot, he’s got the right mindset for this World Cup, and I do believe he’s meeting all my expectations. In addition to being a great player, he’s very smart, very intelligent, and he comes to the World Cup with a great deal of maturity so we are going to really capitalise on him.”

Suarez is Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer and, with strike partner Edinson Cavani, is expected to pose the biggest threat to Egypt’s defence in Yekaterinburg.

But Tabarez is taking nothing for granted especially since, as he noted, it has been 48 years since Uruguay won their opening game at the World Cup finals.

“It’s a statistic, a rather special one. We think we are cursed, in fact. We have had that track record, but we are obsessed about winning,” said Tabarez.

The professorial 71-year-old, who Uruguayans address reverentially as ‘Maestro’, made clear he was not underestimating Egypt and their Argentine coach Hector Cuper.

“When the draw happened, I remember journalists from Uruguay talking about the quarter-finals, as if this was a walk in the park and I told them off. We have enormous respect for our opponents.”

Godin bristles at suggestion of physical approach to Salah

Uruguay captain Diego Godin bristled at the suggestion that his team might resort to a physical approach to neutralise Egypt forward Mohamed Salah on his return from a shoulder injury in their World Cup opener on Friday.

Godin appeared offended by a question from a reporter who asked whether they would repeat what Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos did to Liverpool’s Salah in last month’s Champions League final.

“That is a very inopportune question,” Godin responded, evidently irritated by the implication that Uruguay might attempt to inflict the sort of injury on Egypt’s premier striker that had materialised from the Ramos clash.

“I don’t think it’s pertinent. I don’t think anyone has bad will or tries to deliberately injure a player. These things happen in football unfortunately.”

Salah injured shoulder ligaments in the collision with Ramos in Kiev, which led to the Egypt international leaving the

pitch in tears in the first half. The 25-year-old has been declared fit to play a part in Friday’s match.

“Salah is decisive but our preparation does not depend on the status of one player,” defender Godin added.

“We’ve been preparing for a long time and are focused. We’ve thought about what we have to do and have taken precautions.”

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez echoed his captain’s views.

“We have played against the likes of Messi, Neymar and others. If Salah plays we will just have to control his many strengths,” the 71-year-old coach said.

“I would be happy if Salah could play. In a dream match, for him to suffer that injury is sad.

“I don’t know about his recovery as it was in the United Kingdom. It’s a private matter. We haven’t planned a strategy whether he is on the pitch or not.”

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App