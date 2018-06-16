FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain 3-3 Portugal: Five talking points from a World Cup classic

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side’s equalising goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side’s equalising goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain. (Source: AP)

After rather dull games in the day which saw Uruguay edging Egypt and Iran going past Morocco with slender one goal margins, Portugal vs Spain saw a flood of goals, chances to add many more and Cristiano Ronaldo highlighting, once again, that he just is unstoppable. Portugal and Spain played out a classic World Cup game that finished in a 3-3 draw at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

NO STOPPING RONALDO!

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo applauds after the group B match between Portugal and Spain. (Source: AP) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo applauds after the group B match between Portugal and Spain. (Source: AP)

First let’s get the records ‘game’ out of the way. Cristiano Ronaldo struck his 51st career hat-trick (club and country) and it is also the 51st hat-trick at World Cups. He’s now equalled Ferenc Puskas with 84 goals as the all-time highest goalscorer from Europe (only Iran’s Ali Daei has more at 109 goals). He is now the oldest to score a treble at a World Cup. Phew! With that out of the way, let’s get back to his impact. Winning a penalty in just the second minute (and then scoring it empathatically), scoring at stroke of half time (albeit thanks to David De Gea’s sloppy fingers) and then scoring a sublime free kick late on to avoid defeat. His reaction of euphoria and sheer adulation at full time said everything about what representing the country means to Ronaldo. In the day he paid the Spanish taxman and in the evening he makes the Spaniards pay!

Spain defensively unsound

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal with a free kick. (Source: AP) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal with a free kick. (Source: AP)

After the sacking of Julen Lopetegui – just one day before the World Cup – Fernando Hierro stepped in as incharge. But it looks like the appointment of former Real Madrid defender didn’t inspire the side’s back-four. Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique looked to be all over the park as Portugal rode forward on the counter attack. On multiple instances, Jordi Alba, one of the quickest on the field, had to run back to save the blushes. Plenty of credit for the chances goes to Portugal for leaving the Spain midfield out of the equation and darting menacingly towards De Gea’s goal.

De Gea not instilling confidence

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea reacts after Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored his side’s third goal. (Source: AP) Spain goalkeeper David De Gea reacts after Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored his side’s third goal. (Source: AP)

At first, everyone assumed it was just a case of the new World Cup ball that was making handling difficult for the goalkeepers. But then it happened again. And now, again, at a pivotal juncture. De Gea erred against Argentina, then Switzerland and now most importantly, against Portugal, in the World Cup opener. A straightforward save with the ball coming straight at him and the Spain no 1, labelled as the best goalkeeper in the world, flopped it and let it sneak past him and into the goal. Too early to think of Kepa Arrizabalaga stepping in?

Diego Costa on song

Spain’s Diego Costa vies for the ball. (Source: AP) Spain’s Diego Costa vies for the ball. (Source: AP)

Under Lopetegui, it seemed unclear how much Diego Costa was in his plans. The side relied more on the midfielders to chip in with the goals and after the tiki-taka style under Vicente Del Bosque, there were more attacking channels opening up. But playing as the solitary striker, Costa bullied the Portuguese defence with his forceful presence and forever in-your-face approach without stepping into dangerous territory. Because you need to be strong to quash the challenge of Pepe (and the dramatics as well) and then leave two defenders gaping to slot the ball home. The Atletico Madrid man moved allegiance to Spain from Brazil and looks like the match is a most suitable one.

Isco magic in midfield

Spain’s Isco and Portugal’s Cedric compete for the ball. (Source: AP) Spain’s Isco and Portugal’s Cedric compete for the ball. (Source: AP)

Andres Iniesta and Isco bossed the midfield for Spain after getting a better hang of things in the second half. Iniesta managed to all but score with a left footed half-shot that went across the face of goal while also creating little chances further up. It was Isco, meanwhile, who bothered Portugal with his little trickery and quick feet in midfield and further forward in attack. The boy from Benalmadena was at the heart of most things Spain created including a belter of a half-volley that clattered the underside of the crossbar.

