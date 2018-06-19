FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: Russia 0-0 Egypt in first half

Russia vs Egypt Live: Egypt will look to bounce back from 0-1 defeat to Uruguay. (Source: AP)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: For Russia, the biggest hurdle will be complacency. Having smashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their World Cup despite the eyes of the world on them, including President Vladimir Putin, Russia made a strong account of themselves. But the challenge is far from over as they take on an Egypt side that could well see Mohamed Salah back after injury. The tricky striker stayed on the bench in Egypt's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay.