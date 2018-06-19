FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: Russia 0-0 Egypt in first half

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: Russia and Egypt come into their second games at the World Cup with contrast emotions. Russia had thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament opener while Egypt conceded a late goal to lose to Uruguay. With convincing win in Moscow to start with, Russia will once again be considered favourites to beat Egypt. But, Pharaohs would rely on a back fit Mohamed Salah to turn things around. Catch live score and updates from Russia vs Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2018.
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Russia vs Egypt Live Updates:
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: For Russia, the biggest hurdle will be complacency. Having smashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their World Cup despite the eyes of the world on them, including President Vladimir Putin, Russia made a strong account of themselves. But the challenge is far from over as they take on an Egypt side that could well see Mohamed Salah back after injury. The tricky striker stayed on the bench in Egypt's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Teams come out of the tunnel with Mohamed Salah getting plenty of attention. If the loud ovation when he came on warm up wasn't enough. Egypt's anthem up first
Russia's Aleksandr Golovin has to be careful tonight. One more yellow card and he would miss the third game against Uruguay
Russia starting XI: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov, Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin, Cheryshev, Dzyuba.
In the second game of the day, Senegal lead Poland 2-0. An own goal and a Szczesny howler has Senegal in comfortable lead. Looks difficult that Poland will get something from here. Senegal could become first African team to win in Russia. [Live updates]
First up, the good and big news for Egypt fans. Mohamed Salah has recovered enough and will start against Russia.
Egypt XI: El Shenawy; Abdelshafy, Hegazy, Gabr, Fathy; Hamed, Elneny; Trezeguet, Elsaid, Salah; Mohsen.
Hello and Good Evening! Thank you for joining our coverage of Russia against Egypt from St Petersburg. Russia coming into from a 5-0 win and Egypt on the back of a 0-1 defeat. The mood in both camps would be very different when the ball is kicked. Russia have to prove themselves that it wasn't a one-time win and for Egypt, a chance to overturn disappointment having done so well to hold Uruguay.