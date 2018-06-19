Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: Russia 0-0 Egypt in first half
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: Russia 0-0 Egypt in first half

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from St Petersburg as Russia take on Egypt in Group A.

By: Sports Desk | St Petersburg | Updated: June 19, 2018 11:31:02 pm
Russia vs Egypt Live FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: Mohamed Salah starts for Egypt against Russia. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: Russia and Egypt come into their second games at the World Cup with contrast emotions. Russia had thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament opener while Egypt conceded a late goal to lose to Uruguay. With convincing win in Moscow to start with, Russia will once again be considered favourites to beat Egypt. But, Pharaohs would rely on a back fit Mohamed Salah to turn things around. Catch live score and updates from Russia vs Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

VS

19 Jun

Saint Petersburg Stadium

Match Details

Russia

0
    0

    Egypt

      Match Center

      Live Blog

      FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Russia vs Egypt Live Updates:

      23:25 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
      National anthems

      Teams come out of the tunnel with Mohamed Salah getting plenty of attention. If the loud ovation when he came on warm up wasn't enough. Egypt's anthem up first

      23:21 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
      Golovin booking from suspension

      Russia's Aleksandr Golovin has to be careful tonight. One more yellow card and he would miss the third game against Uruguay

      22:49 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
      All eyes on Salah
      22:38 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
      Russia lineup

      Russia starting XI: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov, Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin, Cheryshev, Dzyuba.

      22:12 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
      10 minutes to go in Poland vs Senegal

      10 minutes to go in Poland vs Senegal

In the second game of the day, Senegal lead Poland 2-0.

      22:09 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
      SALAH STARTS!

      First up, the good and big news for Egypt fans. Mohamed Salah has recovered enough and will start against Russia.

      Egypt XI: El Shenawy; Abdelshafy, Hegazy, Gabr, Fathy; Hamed, Elneny; Trezeguet, Elsaid, Salah; Mohsen.

      22:04 (IST) 19 Jun 2018
      Russia vs Egypt Live

      Hello and Good Evening! Thank you for joining our coverage of Russia against Egypt from St Petersburg. Russia coming into from a 5-0 win and Egypt on the back of a 0-1 defeat. The mood in both camps would be very different when the ball is kicked. Russia have to prove themselves that it wasn't a one-time win and for Egypt, a chance to overturn disappointment having done so well to hold Uruguay. 

      Russia vs Egypt Live Russia vs Egypt Live: Egypt will look to bounce back from 0-1 defeat to Uruguay. (Source: AP)

      FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Russia vs Egypt Live Score: For Russia, the biggest hurdle will be complacency. Having smashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their World Cup despite the eyes of the world on them, including President Vladimir Putin, Russia made a strong account of themselves. But the challenge is far from over as they take on an Egypt side that could well see Mohamed Salah back after injury. The tricky striker stayed on the bench in Egypt's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay.

