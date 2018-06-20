FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran throws stadium open to women for Spain clash

Iran women will witness their national side face Spain at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran. (Source: AP) Iran women will witness their national side face Spain at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran. (Source: AP)

Tehran’s largest stadium will admit thousands of women as well men for the first time since the the Islamic Revolution of 1979 with World Cup fever reaching fever pitch in the country ahead of the group game against Spain. The decision comes at a time when Iran lead Group B following their win over Morocco (ahead of the second round of matches).

The 100,000 capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran will allow both men and women in witnessing Iran play 2010 World Cup winners Spain. Earlier, Iran’s 1-0 win over Morocco had been due to be shown live in stadiums and parks but authorities cancelled those plans after restricting open-air screenings just hours before kick-off. This resulted in fans watching the game in cinemas.

Following the Morocco win, thousands took to the streets in rare and wild celebrations including many women. Keeping that in mind, Tehran provincial council did a U-turn on their dictat of women watching football in stadiums.

Tayebeh Siavoshi, a female MP, who has long campaigned for women to be allowed to watch matches live in stadiums, said she hoped the decision would have far reaching results and long term changes in policy making. “Once spectators have shown their respect for the rules, we hope it will be possible to screen the Iran-Portugal game in the same stadium (next Monday) and that will mark the start of families attending matches played at the Azadi,” she told the ISNA news agency.

Many Iranian clerics oppose women watching football matches stating they must be protected from the masculine atmosphere. These viewpoints, however, have been frequently criticised across the political spectrum.

An unlikely win for Iran against Spain could be a massive shot in the arm towards their hopes of qualifying for the last-16.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd