FIFA World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico Stats: Rafael Marquez makes history as Mexico stun Germany

Defending world champions Germany got off to a worst possible start in Russia by becoming third side in the last four editions to lose their opening game. By failing 0-1 to Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Germany suffered their first defeat to El Tri since 1985. Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, picking up Javier Hernandez’s pass from inside the penalty area and cut past Mesut Ozil before thumping the ball in the back of the net and beyond a hapless Manuel Neuer from 10 yards. Lozano’s goal was also the first time Germany had trailed in the first game of a World Cup since 1986. (World Cup stats | Match stats)

France in 2002 and Spain in 2014 were the other defending champions to lose their opening group stage games. Neither of them went on to advance to the knockout stages. Here are the key stats from Germany’s defeat to Mexico:

# Germany are looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. However, the defeat is a massive blow to their confidence as they suffer their first opening game defeat since the then-West Germany succumbed 2-1 to Algeria in 1982. The defeat to Mexico is only their second defeat in an opening game at a World Cup.

# In 1982, after losing to Algeria, West Germany went on to play the final. They, however, lost 3-1 to Italy in Madrid.

# In 1986, Germany drew with Uruguay but since then, Germany have won each of their opening game at the World Cup – all seven of them.

# Since Joachim Loew took over in 2006, Germany gad won every one of their previous tournament openers at European Championships and World Cups

# In their last four opening games at World Cups, Germany had scored 20 goals. This time, Germany had 25 shots, nine on target but zero goals.

# Brazil, in 2006, are the only reigning champions in the last five editions to win their opening match

# Mexico have now won five and drawn one of their last six World Cup openers.

# Rafael Marquez became third player ever to play five World Cups when he came on in the 72nd minute. He joins former Mexico player Antonio Carbajal and Germany’s Lothar Matthaus in the elite list.

