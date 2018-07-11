WATCH: Fans clash with police while celebrating France’s World Cup semifinal win

Police apprehends France fan during clash on the Champs-Elysees after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match. (REUTERS) Police apprehends France fan during clash on the Champs-Elysees after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match. (REUTERS)

In a thrilling semifinal clash against Belgium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, France managed to edge past with a 1-0 win to book a ticket to the final in Russia. It was the first time since 2006 that France reached the final of the tournament. But the celebrations turned sour hours later with over a dozen football fans getting involved in a clash with police on the streets of Paris. According to a report from Mirror, the fans fired missiles at police wearing riot gear near Paris’ Champs Elysee.

The paramilitary police forces on the streets of Paris, Gendarmes, were forced to fire tear gas in order to disperse the hostile crowds as they continued to shower objects towards their direction, the report added.

Riot police deploy tear gas after clashes erupt on Champs-Elysees following France’s #WorldCup semi-final victory pic.twitter.com/smA37j3NrU — Ruptly (@Ruptly) 11 July 2018

It further added that over a thousand fans marched towards the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate the monumental victory and left behind a debris of plastic traffic barriers, metal railings and a sofa in the middle of the streets. A fleet of riot police and armoured vehicles were mobilised in order to bring the situation under control and remove the agitated mob.

The mob erected barricades with metal railings to prevent the police from advancing further towards them.

Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – France fans with barriers clash on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – France fans with barriers clash on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – France fans reacts to clashes on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – France fans reacts to clashes on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – France fans with barriers clash on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – France fans with barriers clash on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – French CRS riot police secure area as France fans clash on the Champs-Elysees after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – French CRS riot police secure area as France fans clash on the Champs-Elysees after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – Police apprehend a France fan during clashes on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – Police apprehend a France fan during clashes on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – Police clash with a France fan on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi-Final – France vs Belgium – Paris, France, July 11, 2018 – Police clash with a France fan on the Champs-Elysees after their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

30 injured in Nice stampede

In Nice, over 30 people were injured after a massive stampede broke out two minutes before the end of the semifinal match between France and Belgium. The revellers let off the firecrackers before the game finished, which were mistaken for a gunfire by the fans who panicked and started fleeing, a report from Express said. “There was a crowd surge after firecrackers were detonated. Most of the injuries are glass cuts and bruising picked up when people fell,” Jean-Gabriel Delacroix was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd