If not for injuries, Ronaldo would have been greatest ever, says Diego Maradona

Ronaldo led Brazil to World Cup win in 2002. (Source: AP) Ronaldo led Brazil to World Cup win in 2002. (Source: AP)

Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradona on Friday praised the former Brazil international Ronaldo and said he would have been the best player ever if his career was not hindered by injuries. “If it were not for the injuries, he (Cristiano Ronaldo) would have been the best of all history,” he said.

The Argentina legend further added that the footballer continues to be humble in nature. “Ronaldo is very good people. Nothing has changed since the first time we met. Even today, he sees me from 50 meters away and shouts at me: ‘Diego’ and I ‘Ron’, ” he said.

On being questioned about who is the best footballer at the moment, Maradona added, “Diego (Maradona) and Pelé started this story (the best of all time), now Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar should continue it, “he added.

Former Brazil international Ronaldo was regarded as one of the best players of his time. At the young age of 21, the former Real Madrid star became the only player after legendary Diego Maradona, to broke the transfer record twice. Throughout his career, he scored 98 goals for Brazil in 62 appearances between 1994 to 2011, and was one of the key figures for the side in the World Cup-winning campaign in 2002. He scored 10 goals in 5 appearances for the country, which included a hat-trick against Argentina in the quarterfinals. But his career suffered a setback after three years of inactivity due to knee injuries.

