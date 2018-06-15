World Cup 2018 Day 2 Google Doodle: Google celebrates footballing culture across the world on Day 2

Google Doodle celebrates footballing culture across the world. Google Doodle celebrates footballing culture across the world.

World Cup 2018 Day 2 Google Doodle:

FIFA World Cup 2018 kicked off on Thursday and as the biggest football tournament in the world reaches its second day, the Google is celebrating the footballing cultures across the world. The search engine giant on June 15, presented a series of images representing how the sport is treated in the countries that will be playing on Day 2 of the World Cup, that are, Egypt, Uruguay, Iran, Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

The Doodle is putting the creating of artists from all these countries. The illustrations by the artists showcase a representation of “What Football looks like in my country.” The image by the artist from Egypt, Shennawym shows an image of a young boy playing the sport in a busy marketplace as a lady walks by and admires the sport. On being asked what does the image show, he said, “It is the soul of the people in Egypt!”

The image of Uruguay shows a band and a parade celebrating the occasion and playing music on a football stadium. The illustration from Morocco shows a football stadium with a royal carpet on which lions are playing an intense match. In Iran’s illustration, there are football players on the field, who are surrounded by a band of musicians, and Iranian fans who are raising the flags and having a good time.

In the image of Portugal, it appears like a barbeque party in which people are enjoying a game of football and the spectators are watching. The illustration from Spain showcases a scene from a bar in which people are watching a match.

Egypt will face Uruguay in their opening match on Friday. It will be the first of the three matches on Friday, with Morocco taking on Iran in the second match and Portugal clashing with Spain in the third match of the day. Russia won the opening match against Saudi Arabia as they thrashed the Green Falcons 5-0 in Moscow.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd