FIFA World Cup 2018: Tormented genius Neymar needs to find peace within

Brazil’s Neymar after being fouled during their World Cup Group E match in Rostov-on-Don against Switzerland. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. It was the first time since 1974 that Brazil didn’t win their World Cup opener. (Reuters) Brazil’s Neymar after being fouled during their World Cup Group E match in Rostov-on-Don against Switzerland. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. It was the first time since 1974 that Brazil didn’t win their World Cup opener. (Reuters)

After an ill-tempered El Clasico in 1983, Barcelona manager Cesar Luis Menotti carried a pair of Diego Maradona’s smelly, tattered socks to the press conference room and blared out: “It’s a good advertisement for their boot-makers and a bad one for our socks manufactures.” The sarcasm had the floor rolling in laughter, but Menotti was far from amused, and suggested his Real Madrid adversary to jettison his men to the war front, “where they’ll perfectly fit in without any audition.”

It wouldn’t have been out of context had Brazil coach Tite brought along with him a pair of Neymar’s socks himself — it was so torn at the end of the Switzerland match that the tattoos on his calves were visible. He was fouled 10 times, the most in a World Cup match since Alan Shearer suffered at the hands (and boots) of Tunisians in 1998, and the most a Brazilian was made to endure since Pele in 1966, when the Bulgarians fouled him 16 times (according to the referee), so much so that Pele sniffed a larger conspiracy to destroy Brazilian artistry. Then Brazil coach Vicente Feola, though, advised Pele: “Just take care of yourself.”

Similar words of wisdom could benefit Neymar too. For big bad defenders would continue shoving and hacking him down, as long as he remains an A-lister, but it’s time he stopped brooding over it, ensure that he becomes less susceptible to fouls, not carry mental or physical scars, weld the indulgent self with an inner steel. At his imaginative peak, he still manages to fool the best-skilled defenders, but of late he seems to be afflicted by a morbid fear of being fouled and getting injured. Consequently, he sequesters into a moody shell of self-pity and insecurity, as he conceded at the back-end of the draw against Switzerland.

He can be empathised with: for he broke his vertebrae in the quarterfinal against Colombia in the last World Cup; fractured his metatarsal in February this year, putting his Russia World Cup under a cloud of doubt. He endlessly frets over both injuries, a streak of petulance that has remained with him in his journey from Sao Paulo to Paris, with a stopover in Barcelona.

The trait fully manifested in his first season with Barcelona, when he complained of anything and everything, from food to physical defenders, from colleagues to climate, earning him a cry-baby reputation. “He broods and retrospects a little too much, both on and off the field,” former Barca coach Gerard Martino once observed. There were suggestions that he should bulk up and shed hubris, but Lionel Messi, one of the biggest influences in his life, suggested a straightforward solution: be less elaborate and more direct. Moderating his flashiness, unleashing it only when it was required or when his team was cruising, a retooled Neymar blossomed next season, winning more plaudits than Messi himself with his reductive brilliance.

Brazil’s Neymar walks off jaded. (Source: Reuter) Brazil’s Neymar walks off jaded. (Source: Reuter)

Old habits

But at PSG, two years later, after he became the most expensive player in the game’s history, he reacquainted with his old habits, which while thrilling the crowd, destroyed his fluency. Less than six months at the new club, he fell out with fellow forward Edinson Cavani, more of a classical striker than a tempo-dictating forward. Neymar felt he was “stressed” playing with him; the latter allegedly asked Neymar: “Who do you think you are? Messi?”. The club’s efficient machinery ensured the row didn’t blow out of proportion, but Neymar was soon getting a taint that he was not a team player. As one of his ex-club mates observed: “Has a king-size ego to go with his skills.”

Tite, of course, rebuts this. A worshipper of Tele Santana and Socrates, Neymar’s skills had won over him. Some whisper that he overindulges Neymar’s indulgences, which when they come off look outrageously other-worldly, a throwback to Brazil’s halcyon days of ornate dribbling, magical feigns and cheeky back-heels. But in the second half against Switzerland, things were hardly coming off, neither for Brazil nor Neymar.

As the match wore on and the contact of Swiss studs on his boots and calves became more continual and violent, Neymar shrunk. There was a classic throwaway of his fears, soon after the hour-mark — he was bursting down the flank on a counter, twinkled past a couple of defenders and then froze. When all he needed to was belt a quick, well-weighted ball into the box, with Philippe Coutinho and Jesus restlessly awaiting, he stood over the ball for what seemed like an eternity. By the time Neymar decided to resume his run, the Swiss had crowded out the D. It soon became a recurrent theme of the match.

It was the sort of reactionary football that’s so anti-Neymar, an ungainly mow over the cow cordon to a luminescent leg-glance, counter-productive to himself and the team. For 20 minutes, he seemed to be seized by a banal thrust to win personal battles than remain unflustered and dictate the tempo. He lost his composure — hampered runs, wayward passes and errant shooting were giveaways. It ripped Brazil’s cohesion apart, for Neymar seemed to be operating whimsically, frequently stopping the game, picking the wrong men, intruding into Gabriel Jesus’s space, stumbling down at the faintest of shoulder nudges and looking every bit a man tormented. Maybe, Tite could have ended his torment by replacing him with someone else. He had the requisite ammo — Firminho for instance, or the nippy Taison — and the tactical flexibility. But Tite, like Neymar, lived in the delusion of the magical.

It might yet be an aberration, and Neymar could stamp his studs on the World Cup, but de-stressing Neymar is definitive to Brazil’s success. Someone needs to tell that the most fouled player in the history of World Cup, Diego Maradona (23 times by Italy in 1982) came back to win the Cup in 1986. Menotti could offer another vignette. A few matches after he brought Maradona’s smelly socks to the press room, the latter was carried on a blanket and driven to hospital after Andoni Goikoetxea, the towering Atletic Bilbao centre-back called the Butcher of Bilbao, swung him down with a wild hack so severe that Maradona “heard the sound similar to wood cracking”. In comparison, what Neymar went through was not staged assaults, but technical, if at times cynical, fouls.

Neymar gestures after being fouled in the game against Switzerland. Neymar gestures after being fouled in the game against Switzerland.

Neymar: A solo artist in a team sport

Neymar did not manage any goals against Switzerland. What he did manage was plenty of theatrics, spending a lot of time on the turf complaining about tough Swiss defending, followed by a few bursts of dramatics after the final whistle. He wanted to be the star of the show, which explains the hogging of the ball and the several dribbles he attempted. He is still to develop as a complete team player, and attracts more fouls as he tends to monopolise the ball.

Missing on the big day

Neymar has not exactly set the Champions League on fire yet. He has often been disappointing against the best teams in Europe, even while playing in the all-conquering Barcelona outfit.

Against Juventus in the 2016-17 season, he lost the ball 46 times as Barcelona were held to a draw and the Italian team went through.

Against Borrusia Mönchengladbach earlier that season, the Brazilian lost the ball 41 times and was the most wasteful player in the Champions League that season in terms of possession lost.

While there is an abundance of attacking talent for Brazil coach Tite, Neymar wants to be the cynosure of the eyes, putting even more pressure on himself in a football-crazy country.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App