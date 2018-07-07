World Cup 2018: How Indian fans reacted to Brazil getting knocked out to Belgium

Follow Us:
Saturday, July 07, 2018
Brazil were knocked out after going down against Belgium in the quarterfinal of the World Cup in Russia.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 7, 2018 10:00:06 am
FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil’s Neymar reacts after losing 2-1 to Belgium. (Reuters)
Brazil, who were initially touted to be one of the favourites to lift the World Cup Trophy in Russia, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Belgium in the quarterfinal and were knocked out after losing 2-1. Belgium took the lead early on in the match with Fernandinho scoring an own goal, followed by a brilliant individual effort from Kevin De Bruyne, who found a way to get past Alisson Becker to double the lead.

Renato Augusto pulled one back in the 76th minute, but it was a too little, too late effort from the five-time champions. With goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois making splendid saves throughout the match, Brazil could not find an opening and were knocked out in the quarterfinals once again. They’ve now gone four editions without reaching the final.

With the five-time World Champions enjoying massive popularity in India among the football fans, the surprise result prompted many to vent out their emotions and frustration on the social media.

Belgium have booked a place in the semifinal and will face France on Tuesday, who defeated Uruguay 2-0 in the first quarterfinal on the day, to cement their place in the last-four.

