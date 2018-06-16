FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina

Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland. (Source: Reuters) Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland. (Source: Reuters)

Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows and debutants Iceland in their first game at the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the second half to squander a crucial chance to bag all three points in a game that had Iceland defending for the most part. Sergio Aguero had scored the opener for Argentina in the 19th minute but the lead was cancelled out almost immediately by Alfred Finnbogason.

The result questioned Argentina’s ability to go all the way and claim the biggest prize in international football as their wait for World Cup goes on from 1986. It is also the first time that Argentina did not start a World Cup with a win since 1990.

With Argentine legend Diego Maradona looking on from the stands, Messi failed to replicate his rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s magic that saw Portugal play out a draw against Spain a day earlier. ‘Leo’ is yet to win a major international tournament and with his 31st birthday looming, the time is running out for the legend.

Iceland, who had earned prominence and attention at the European Championships two years back, once again produced an example of the their grit and hard work to keep a lethal Argentine attacking line at bay.

Playing in their all black away kit, Argentina delivered wave after wave of attacks in the second half but created little of note on either side of the poorly taken penalty by Messi in the 64th minute who also had an a remarkable 11 shots during the match.

“I hope it is going to prove important to us to reach our goal to qualify,” Hannes Por Halldorsson said of the penalty save. “I did my homework, I looked at a lot of penalties by Messi, and I also looked at how I had been behaving in previous penalties, so I tried to get into their mindset, how they would be thinking about me.

“I think the Argentinians felt a bit frustrated that they weren’t getting through and it was important we equalised so quickly. I guess our game plan worked almost perfectly.”

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said: “We need to find more variety of options going forward. It’s a very competitive group. “The circumstances around the missed penalty and that led to Leo’s mistake, that’s just another statistic, it’s part of the past… football is like that. We need to be strong as a group, believe in ourselves and know we have all the tools to beat anybody.”

Iceland – minnows with big belief

Iceland had shown to the world their capabilities by beating England two years back and on Saturday, they displayed just how tenacious they can be against the likes of Messi, Angel di Maria, and Sergio Aguero. Iceland’s intent, fitness and commitment was signalled right from kick off when the ball was pumped long and seven players charged towards the box to challenge for the ball. It proved to be one of many nervous moments for Argentina defence. However, the frequency of this was limited with key chances coming to Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Sigurdsson had a part to play in the equaliser as well. Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero’s poor effort at palming an effort away from Sigurdsson’s shot fell straight into Finnbogason’s path who tapped the ball home. The goal cancelled out Aguero’s left footed rifle in the roof of the net just four minutes earlier.

Iceland’s players, in their typical fashion, rushed to the stands to share their celebrations with the fans and now will have real belief that they can qualify from the group which also contains Croatia and Nigeria, who meet later on Saturday.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd