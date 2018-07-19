WATCH: Luka Modric invites boy with Down syndrome to join Croatia World Cup celebrations

Luka Modric invites a boy fan on the stage during Croatia World Cup celebrations. (Source: Reuters) Luka Modric invites a boy fan on the stage during Croatia World Cup celebrations. (Source: Reuters)

Croatia skipper Luka Modric impressed with his performance on the field in the recently concluded World Cup in Russia as he went on to win the Golden Ball award. Now, the midfielder has won hearts off the field as well with his brilliant gesture during Croatia’s celebrations at a ceremony in Zagreb. During the event, the 32-year old was told that a boy suffering from Down syndrome wants to shake hands with him as he is a big fan.

Modric spent no second in inviting the boy to the stage with him to celebrate. He then hugged the boy and kept his arm around him until the end of celebrations.

Over 500,000 people gathered in the capital of Croatia to celebrate the country’s historic World Cup campaign, in which they managed to reach the final for the first time in history. Despite a disappointing 4-2 loss to France in the final, the players received a heroes’ welcome upon their return with players celebrating an unforgettable tournament.

Over 10 percent of the total population of Croatia gathered on the streets wearing red-and-white colours and waving Croatian flags poured into the streets. The joyful, singing crowd crammed the city’s central squares or lined up along the route where the players passed in an open bus, greeting the fans along the way and signing autographs. “Champions! Champions!” roared the crowds as the players came out of the plane to a red carpet placed on the tarmac at the Zagreb airport.

(With inputs from AP)

