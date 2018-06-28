WATCH: Lionel Messi’s gesture to journalist after World Cup match wins hearts

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal for Argentina against Nigeria. (Source: Reuters) Lionel Messi scored the opening goal for Argentina against Nigeria. (Source: Reuters)

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the do-or-die match against Nigeria on Tuesday. The star forward, who was criticised for his insipid performances in the first two matches, came back in style and provided much-needed gusto in the midfield. His efforts proved worthwhile after Marcus Rojo scored a late winner to seal Argentina’s spot in the knockout stages. But the 31-year old did not win hearts only on the field – he continued to do so after the match.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Barcelona forward was seen making a heartwarming gesture to a journalist. The Albiceleste captain was approached by Rama Pantorotto of Telefenoticias and was asked if he has kept the good luck charm he had given to him after the first match. “In the first match I gave you the good luck charm that my mother gave me, I’m not sure if you kept it or threw it away,” he asked Messi. In his reply, Messi dug into his sock and showed a red string tied around his ankle and said, “Look.”

Messi’s gesture left Pantorotto surprised, and he could only mutter, “Sorry?” with a perplexed expression. A smiling Messi responded, “For real.” The reporter further asked him, “For real? You put it on your leg?”, to which the footballer replied, “I wanted to say thank you.”

As Messi took his leave, Pantorotto turned towards the camera and said, “Ma, my dear, he put the string on his leg.”

The reporter, according to a report from Barca Blaugranes, met Messi for the first time before Argentina’s match against Iceland in Russia. After the 1-1 draw, he delivered one of the two red strings to him, which were given to him by his mother to bring luck to him and Messi. Argentina have made it to the Round of 16 and will face France on Saturday.

