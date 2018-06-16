WATCH: Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo stars in six-goal thriller between Spain and Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick helped settle a six-goal thriller. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick helped settle a six-goal thriller. (Source: AP)

The 2018 World Cup coughed up a classic on Friday with Spain and Portugal scoring three goals each in Sochi. A Diego Costa brace and Nacho Fernandez’s screamer made it look like new Spanish manager Fernando Hierro might get his first World Cup in the dugout off to a winning start. But then Cristiano Ronaldo, who had already scored two goals, stepped up to take a free kick 25 yards away from goal in the dying minutes of the match. He curled it past the wall and left David de Gea rooted to the spot to help Portugal snatch a point.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 4th min

Cristiano Ronaldo drew a penalty by putting the ball past Nacho just as the 28-year-old put his foot in for the tackle. David de Gea tried to put him off just as the Portuguese captain stepped up to take the penalty. But then, Ronaldo was as calm as ever and sent De Gea the wrong way to put Portugal ahead.

Diego Costa, 24th min

Spain dominated possession but Portugal were looking dangerous every time they countered. Sergio Busquets made a long pass that Costa won over Pepe. The Atletico Madrid striker then managed to make his way past two defenders before hitting the target. The referee checked with VAR if Costa fouled Pepe along the way but the goal stood.

Cristiano Ronaldo 44th min

Ronaldo took a shot from the D straight at David de Gea. The Manchester United goalkeeper rarely ever makes errors and he picked the worst possible time to make one. The ball bounced off his hands and went rolling past him into goal. Spain were the better team after Costa put them ahead but De Gea’s mistake gave Portugal the momentum as the first half drew to a close.



Diego Costa 55th min

Spain came out all guns blazing in the second half. They won a free kick that Andres Iniesta took with Koke. The ball was clipped to the touchline from where Sergio Busquets put it back in and Diego Costa only had to tap it into an emtpy net.

Nacho 58th min

Portugal could not clear the ball effectively and the ball bounced kindly for Nacho at the edge of the box. The Real Madrid defender latched on to it first time and sent it flying past Rui Patricio

Ronaldo 88th min

Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled by Gerard Pique around 25 yards away from goal. The Portuguese captain stepped up and curled past the wall and into the top right corner. De Gea could do nothing but stand and watch.



