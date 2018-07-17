Usain Bolt set for trial in Australia’s A-league club Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt training with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Instagram) Usain Bolt training with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Instagram)

In an announcement made by Australian club Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday, Usain Bolt is set to sign a deal to trial with the A-League club. Usain Bolt has always spoken about his ‘biggest dream’ of becoming a professional footballer after his retirement from athletics.

According to the arrangement planned, Bolt will take part in a six-week trial starting in August at the Mariners’ base in Gosford. The club’s chief executive Shaun Mielekamp said that if it goes well, they will sign a season-long deal with eight-time Olympic gold medalist.

Football agent Tony Rallis said in an interview to Sky Sports, “Once the FFA comes back and says that they’ll be part of the process, we’re going to the trial… This bloke’s an ambitious athlete. The A-League needed a hero, and we got superman. But fingers crossed things might play out, but the most important thing is we wait to find out and see how good a footballer he is first.”

The 31-year old, who is a Manchester United fan, has dominated sprinting for a decade since he claimed a double gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Since then, the sprint legend has gone on to win six more Olympic golds along with 11 world titles to become GOAT (Greatest of all time).

Since the time he retired from athletics in August 2017 after World Championships in London, the 100m and 200m world record-holder has been making friendly appearances for various clubs. He even featured as the captain of Soccer Aid against England which was played in June at the Old Trafford.

The Jamaican has trained with Norwegian top-flight side Stromsgodset and was then seen training with German football club Borussia Dortmund, with pictures of him practicing with the biggest stars of the club including Mario Gotze and Marco Reus going viral.

