FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Uruguay vs Russia Live: Uruguay take on Russia to decide Group A toppers

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Uruguay vs Russia Live: As we enter the third round of matches in the group stage, Uruguay and Russia will square off in Group A to decide who finishes top of the standings. Both Russia and Uruguay have six points each but the hosts are currently top owing to a better goal difference having scored five and three goals in the two games. Uruguay, on the other hand, have picked up two 1-0 wins each to display the clinical edge for a win while also lacking the cutting edge to score more. Catch live scores and updates from Uruguay vs Russia at the FIFA World Cup.
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score and Updates, Uruguay vs Russia Live:
FIFA World Cup Live, Uruguay vs Russia: Lowest ranked side at the World Cup, Russia will face their toughest challenge so far against Uruguay on Monday. The undefeated teams play in Samara with top spot in the group to play for. Both are already assured of progressing to the round of 16. This is the farthest Russia has gone at the World Cup in the post-Soviet era. And it will only get tougher when they take on a daunting Uruguay side comprising of Luis Suarez. Later, in the knockouts, they face the best two from Group B, which includes Portugal and Spain.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
With kick off few hours away, let's get ready for things with some good reads from the World Cup.
You don't know how but Germany have a tendency to find the edge and get a win. As they did against Sweden. Never say die, indeed.. Also bringing Gary Lineker to alter his famous words.
Iran vs Portugal is going to be a case of mentor vs ex-prodigy with Carlos Queiroz managed Iran facing Cristaino Ronaldo captained Portugal.
We do a quick recap of the second round of games - best goal, best team, best player, best game. Thoughts?
Uruguay and Russia last met in a friendly in 2012 in Moscow. Luis Suarez had scored in the 1-1 draw. At the World Cup, old Soviet Union played Uruguay twice with the teams splitting results.
You can follow our live coverage of Saudi Arabia vs Egypt here that will run simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup as we turn our attention to the third and final round of games. It all gets going with Uruguay against Russia and Saudi Arabia against Egypt. Both Uruguay and Russia are unbeaten thus far and this game will decide who tops Group A