FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Uruguay vs Russia Live: Uruguay take on Russia to decide Group A toppers

READING LIST

With kick off few hours away, let's get ready for things with some good reads from the World Cup.

You don't know how but Germany have a tendency to find the edge and get a win. As they did against Sweden. Never say die, indeed.. Also bringing Gary Lineker to alter his famous words.

Iran vs Portugal is going to be a case of mentor vs ex-prodigy with Carlos Queiroz managed Iran facing Cristaino Ronaldo captained Portugal.

We do a quick recap of the second round of games - best goal, best team, best player, best game. Thoughts?