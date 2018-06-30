Uruguay vs Portugal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luis Suarez in clash of top strikers

Uruguay vs Portugal Live: Uruguay would be led in the attack by Luis Suarez. (Source: AP)

Uruguay vs Portugal Live: Uruguay and Portugal have much in common in their style as the Round of 16 roll about. Both are pragmatic in their approach, difficult to break down, find prolific players in attack and have veterans of the sport in the managerial positions. Uruguay have shown their grit by winning all three games and are the only team in the tournament to have not conceded a goal. But up against the 1930 champions are a Cristiano Ronaldo captained side who has four goals to his name and has the ability to get a goal out of absolute nowhere. Fernando Santos' side would bank on him to strike once again and end Uruguay's spell of clean sheets.