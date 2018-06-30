Uruguay vs Portugal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luis Suarez in clash of top strikers

Uruguay vs Portugal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Uruguay and Portugal have had a differing run to the Round of 16. While Uruguay have looked fairly confident despite wins in slender margins, Portugal scraped past in their final group stage outing against Iran. But now that they’re here, the knockouts begin and the room for error gets even smaller. It is a contest of world class strikers with Uruguay loaded with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, Portugal have Cristiano Ronaldo upfront to bolster their chances – as he has already. Catch live scores and updates from Uruguay vs Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16.
Live Blog
Uruguay vs Portugal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score and Updates:
Uruguay vs Portugal Live: Uruguay and Portugal have much in common in their style as the Round of 16 roll about. Both are pragmatic in their approach, difficult to break down, find prolific players in attack and have veterans of the sport in the managerial positions. Uruguay have shown their grit by winning all three games and are the only team in the tournament to have not conceded a goal. But up against the 1930 champions are a Cristiano Ronaldo captained side who has four goals to his name and has the ability to get a goal out of absolute nowhere. Fernando Santos' side would bank on him to strike once again and end Uruguay's spell of clean sheets.
We have our first quarterfinalist in France, who beat Argentina 4-3 in a thrilling match on Saturday. Di Maria, Pavard scored stunning long-range goals while teenager Mbappe scored a brace in a match that saw Lionel Messi's exit from the World Cup.
This is the first time the two teams are meeting in World Cup tournament. Luis Suarez believes any rivalry he may have with Cristiano Ronaldo is limited just to their club teams playing the past four years against each other in La Liga.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of last-16 FIFA World Cup match between Uruguay vs Portugal. A lot of people are seeing this as a recreation of El Clasico - Pepe vs Suarez, Godin vs Ronaldo. Portugal beat Iran to advance to knockouts while Uruguay beat Russia 3-0 to book their last-16 spot.