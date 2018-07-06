Uruguay vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarterfinal Live Streaming: Uruguay sweat on Edinson Cavani fitness

Uruguay vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Both Uruguay and France come into the World Cup quarterfinal without a loss to their name and having scored seven goals. In a clash of club teammates: Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez face off with Atletico Madrid team-mates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, while PSG strike partners Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe also cross paths. Having said that, Cavani’s involvement in the first quarterfinal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is still a question mark having hobbled off the field in win over Portugal. Catch live scores and updates from Uruguay vs France in FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarterfinals.
Live Blog
Uruguay vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarterfinal Live Score and Updates:
Uruguay vs France Live: Fleet-footed France will have to find a way past the tournament’s joint-meanest defenders Uruguay in the first of two inter-continental World Cup quarter-finals. The South Americans kept Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo at bay in their 2-1 last-16 win, and that goal conceded was the only one against them so far in Russia - a defensive feat only matched by Brazil. But France banged in four goals in their last 16 game against Argentina, and will be hoping their formidable attacking trio of Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe can turn it on again at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium. Nineteen-year-old Mbappe scored two goals in the Argentina game, becoming the first teenager since Brazilian great Pele in the 1958 final to score two goals in one World Cup match. But it was his amazing 70-metre sprint earlier in the match, to win France a penalty, that stunned viewers worldwide.
Hello and Good Afternoon! We've reached the quarterfinal stage of the FIFA World Cup and first up - Uruguay against France. The joint-best defence in the tournament against one of the most attacking team thus far - as Argentina found out. They will get things underway at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in front of 43,000 people.