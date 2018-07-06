Uruguay vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarterfinal Live Streaming: Uruguay sweat on Edinson Cavani fitness

Uruguay vs France Live: France's attack will once again look to inflict damage with their pace. (Source: AP)

Uruguay vs France Live: Fleet-footed France will have to find a way past the tournament’s joint-meanest defenders Uruguay in the first of two inter-continental World Cup quarter-finals. The South Americans kept Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo at bay in their 2-1 last-16 win, and that goal conceded was the only one against them so far in Russia - a defensive feat only matched by Brazil. But France banged in four goals in their last 16 game against Argentina, and will be hoping their formidable attacking trio of Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe can turn it on again at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium. Nineteen-year-old Mbappe scored two goals in the Argentina game, becoming the first teenager since Brazilian great Pele in the 1958 final to score two goals in one World Cup match. But it was his amazing 70-metre sprint earlier in the match, to win France a penalty, that stunned viewers worldwide.