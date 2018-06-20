Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen out of FIFA World Cup 2018

Hassen was forced off early in Volgograd and will not recover in time to continue in the tournament. (Source: Reuters) Hassen was forced off early in Volgograd and will not recover in time to continue in the tournament. (Source: Reuters)

Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen’s World Cup is over after just 16 minutes of action due to an injured shoulder suffered in Monday’s 2-1 loss to England, team officials said.

Hassen was forced off early in Volgograd and will not recover in time to continue in the tournament. He will instead return to his French second division club Chateauroux for further treatment.

The injury occurred when Hassen collided with England midfielder Jesse Lingard and he was replaced by Farouk Ben Mustapha, who conceded a last-minute Harry Kane goal as England won the Group G encounter.

French-born Hassen switched his international allegiance to Tunisia earlier this year and made his international debut in March. He had previously played for France at under-21 level.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App