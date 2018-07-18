Top FIFA World Cup 2018 posts on Facebook, Instagram

France won the World Cup 2018 after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. (Source: AP) France won the World Cup 2018 after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. (Source: AP)

The football extravagenza has come to an end with France winning their second World Cup title after 20 years of wait. France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final to return home as champions in Moscow on Sunday.

It was a World Cup of upsets and possibilities in Russia as it saw Germany out in the group stage while favourites Spain, Argentina and Portugal were knocked out in the Round of 16.

During FIFA World Cup 2018, globally Facebook saw 383 million people having more than 2.3 billion interactions related to the World Cup on Facebook.

Most Discussed teams

Brazil

Argentina

France

Russia

Mexico

England

Croatia

Portugal

Germany

Spain

Most Discussed players

Lionel Messi

Neymar Jr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Philippe Coutinho

Mohamed Salah

Luka Modric

James Rodriguez

Andrés Iniesta

Marcelo Vieira

Harry Kane

Countries most engaged in the conversation

Brazil

U.S.

Mexico

India

Vietnam

Most Loved post

Mexico’s Raúl Jiménez shares a photo of his team after it upset Germany in the group stage.

Top Video

A video posted by former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas

Top Posts

Leo Messi updates his profile picture

Cristiano Ronaldo encourages his team and country at the start of the World Cup

James Rodriguez shares his heartbreak after Colombia’s loss to England in the round of 16

Top Social moments during the world cup final

France wins the World Cup (conclusion of the match)

Paul Pogba gives France a 3-1 lead with his goal in the 59th minute

France takes a 1-0 lead on the Mario Mandzukic own goal in the 18th minute

Players who got the most likes during the course of the tournament

Leo Messi

Neymar Jr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah

Paulo Dybala

INSTAGRAM

During FIFA World Cup 2018, globally Instagram saw over 272 million people posting around the series, and overall 3 billion interactions were recorded across the world. Globally the community also saw, 11 million stories being posted on the platform.

Most Buzzed About Player

INDIA

1. Lionel Messi: @leomessi

2. Neymar da Silva Santos:@Neymarjr

3. Luka Modric: @lukamodric10

4. Kylian Mbappe: @kmbappe29

5. Mohamed Salah: @mosalah

6. Paul Labile Pogba: @paulpogba

7. Philippe Coutinho: @philcoutinho

8. Antoine Griezmann: @antogriezmann

9. Sergio Ramos: @sergioramos

10. Toni Kroos: @tonikr8s

Most Buzzed About TEAM

INDIA

1. France: @equipedefrance

2. Argentina: @afaseleccion

3. Portugal: @portugal

4. England : @england

5. Brasil: @cbf_futebol

6. Germany: @dfb_team

7. Belgian: @belgianreddevils

8. Spain: @sefutbol

9. Croatia: @hns_cff

10. Russia: @teamrussia

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd