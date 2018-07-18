Top FIFA World Cup 2018 posts on Facebook, Instagram

The football extravagenza has come to an end with France winning their second World Cup title after 20 years of wait. France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final to return home as champions in Moscow on Sunday.
It was a World Cup of upsets and possibilities in Russia as it saw Germany out in the group stage while favourites Spain, Argentina and Portugal were knocked out in the Round of 16.
During FIFA World Cup 2018, globally Facebook saw 383 million people having more than 2.3 billion interactions related to the World Cup on Facebook.
Most Discussed teams
Brazil
Argentina
France
Russia
Mexico
England
Croatia
Portugal
Germany
Spain
Most Discussed players
Lionel Messi
Neymar Jr
Cristiano Ronaldo
Philippe Coutinho
Mohamed Salah
Luka Modric
James Rodriguez
Andrés Iniesta
Marcelo Vieira
Harry Kane
Countries most engaged in the conversation
Brazil
U.S.
Mexico
India
Vietnam
Most Loved post
Mexico’s Raúl Jiménez shares a photo of his team after it upset Germany in the group stage.
Top Video
A video posted by former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas
Top Posts
Leo Messi updates his profile picture
Cristiano Ronaldo encourages his team and country at the start of the World Cup
James Rodriguez shares his heartbreak after Colombia’s loss to England in the round of 16
Top Social moments during the world cup final
France wins the World Cup (conclusion of the match)
Paul Pogba gives France a 3-1 lead with his goal in the 59th minute
France takes a 1-0 lead on the Mario Mandzukic own goal in the 18th minute
Players who got the most likes during the course of the tournament
Leo Messi
Neymar Jr
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah
Paulo Dybala
During FIFA World Cup 2018, globally Instagram saw over 272 million people posting around the series, and overall 3 billion interactions were recorded across the world. Globally the community also saw, 11 million stories being posted on the platform.
Most Buzzed About Player
INDIA
1. Lionel Messi: @leomessi
2. Neymar da Silva Santos:@Neymarjr
3. Luka Modric: @lukamodric10
4. Kylian Mbappe: @kmbappe29
5. Mohamed Salah: @mosalah
6. Paul Labile Pogba: @paulpogba
7. Philippe Coutinho: @philcoutinho
8. Antoine Griezmann: @antogriezmann
9. Sergio Ramos: @sergioramos
10. Toni Kroos: @tonikr8s
Most Buzzed About TEAM
INDIA
1. France: @equipedefrance
2. Argentina: @afaseleccion
3. Portugal: @portugal
4. England : @england
5. Brasil: @cbf_futebol
6. Germany: @dfb_team
7. Belgian: @belgianreddevils
8. Spain: @sefutbol
9. Croatia: @hns_cff
10. Russia: @teamrussia
For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App