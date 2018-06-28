‘This is revenge’: Brazil fans celebrate Germany’s shocking World Cup exit; watch video

Brazil fans celebrate victory after the match against Serbia. (REUTERS) Brazil fans celebrate victory after the match against Serbia. (REUTERS)

On July 8, 2014, the five-time World Champions Brazil suffered one of their biggest nightmares in football. Facing Germany in the World Cup semifinal at the Estadio Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, the home team suffered a 7-1 defeat, their biggest in the history. Germany, who eventually went on to become the World Champions, scored five goals within 30 minutes into the match, only to add two more in the second half. Oscar managed to find a late consolation goal, but could not save his side from the humiliation.

Four years later, in Russia, the tables turned on Wednesday after Germany failed to save themselves from the Champions curse and were eliminated in the knockout rounds. The side led by coach Joachim Loew suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Korea, which sealed their fate. Later, Brazil managed to beat an insipid Serbia 2-0, to reach the knockout stages. The fans of the South American nation, after the match, were seen celebrating Germany’s ouster, terming it as “revenge”.

In a video uploaded on the internet, Brazil fans were seen shouting, “This is revenge! This is revenge!” On being asked about how they feel about Germany’s exit, the fans started singing, “Bye, Bye Germany! Bye, Bye Germany!” There was a calmer voice among the fans, who said he would have liked to see Germany go further. “Germany had a fantastic World Cup in Brazil. Unfortunately, they did not do so well this year. I would have liked to see them go further. But maybe next time,” he said. He was soon followed by a female fan, who said, “Brazil is better. German ciao, ciao, ciao!” Some other fans also asked Germany to “go home” and later started singing a farewell song in Portuguese.

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their final group stage match to finish in the top position in the group. They will face Mexico in the Round of 16 fixture.

