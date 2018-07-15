FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois wins Golden Glove Award

Belgian team player Thibaut Courtois reacts on the balcony of the city hall at the Grand Place in Brussels. (Source: AP) Belgian team player Thibaut Courtois reacts on the balcony of the city hall at the Grand Place in Brussels. (Source: AP)

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been awarded the Golden Glove award at the FIFA World Cup 2018 after guiding his team to third-place when they beat England on Saturday.

The Chelsea keeper conceded six goals in Russia but made crucial saves to win this award after winners France keeper Hugo Lloris committed an embarrassing howler in the final. Courtois is the second Belgian to win the accolade, after Michel Preud’homme claimed it 24 years ago at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Goalkeepers become the most crucial aspect of a football team, especially when it comes to knock-outs of World Cup as each save becomes vital. This World Cup has also seen quite a few games going to penalties. It is here that the keepers come to the forefront and showcase their worth. In 2018, Kasper Schmeichel, Igor Akinfeev were some of those who performed brilliantly but still couldn’t save their teams from exiting the competition. Manuel Neuer (2014), Iker Casillas (2010), Gianluigi Buffon (2006), Oliver Kahn (2002) and Fabien Barthez (1998) won the last five awards.

The keeper with the best performance in the tournament is given the Golden Glove Award. The best goalkeeper is selected by FIFA on the basis of the performance along the final competition. The top prize was earlier called – The Yashin Award (named after famous Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin) and was first awarded in 1994.

Previous Golden Glove Award winners at FIFA World Cup

# Manuel Neuer, goalkeeper of Germany won it in 2014

# Iker Casillas, goalkeeper of Spain won it in 2010

# Gianluigi Buffon, goalkeeper of Italy won it in 2006

# Oliver Kahn, goalkeeper of Germany won it in 2002

# Fabien Barthez, goalkeeper of France won it in 1998

# Michel Preud’Homme, goalkeeper of Belgium won it in 1994

