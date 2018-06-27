‘The Simpsons’ predicted a Mexico vs Portugal World Cup final

An episode of The Simpsons supposedly predicted the World Cup final. An episode of The Simpsons supposedly predicted the World Cup final.

The animated comedy TV show The Simpsons has gained popularity over the years for correctly predicting future events. The trend was noticed first after business tycoon Donald Trump was elected as the US President, something which the show predicted in the year 2000. The Simpsons also correctly predicted Disney’s sale to FOX, and also the result of the men’s curling final in the Winter Olympics, where the US defeated Sweden in a close contest. Now, with an episode of the animated show apparently showing the football World Cup final between Portugal and Mexico, the fans from both the countries are starting to get excited.

The animated TV show showed the two teams facing each other in the World Cup final in an episode titled The Cartridge Family back in the year 1997. Even though the episode does not mention the year in which the two teams will play the final, the fans are starting to believe it could be 2018 in Russia.

The fact that Portugal drew their final group stage match against Iran 1-1, they have finished in the second position in the group stage. With Mexico winning their first two opening contests, they are in pole position to top their group, which would mean that both the teams will not meet each other until the final, in case they were to meet this year.

Adding to the speculation about the prediction being true, the Portugal newspaper Eco wrote, that in the said episode, “There seems to be a reference to the scandal that recently plagued the Mexican team who allegedly partied with several women before the beginning of the tournament.”

Let me find out the Simpson are gonna be right once again. Prediction of the 2018 World Cup final! pic.twitter.com/A7LuW32pzs — Tony (@tonyortega771) 17 June 2018

yooo lowkey the simpsons predicted Mexico and Portugal in the final, have they ever been wrong about anything they predict? — Reggie 🌐 (@ItzRegBro) 26 June 2018

The simpsons predicted that Mexico would make it to the World Cup final. I trust this outcome. — 𝒥𝓊𝓁𝑒𝓈 🙄 (@xMmePresidentx) 26 June 2018

The Simpson’s predicted Mexico and Portugal to make it to the finals this world cup! Not saying it’s true but lets remember… pic.twitter.com/MrSVFtkK5M — IvanM (@ivanmartinez631) 26 June 2018

Mexico will face Sweden on Wednesday and a win would see them finishing in the top position in their group.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd