FIFA World Cup 2018: Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka perform Albanian eagle celebrations in Switzerland win over Serbia

The game between Switzerland and Serbia was more than just 90 minutes of football for Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka – both of Kosovan-Albanian descent. Xhaka, an ethnic Albanian Serb whose family had to flee Kosovo from Serbia and his father was put in prison for three years for protesting Yugoslavian rule. After scoring the equaliser, he performed the Eagle – the symbol of Albania. Meanwhile, Shaqiri, born in Kosovo, which is not recognised by Serbia, scored late on to deny Serbia any points also performed the same celebration while wearing shoes with a Kosovan flag on it.

Before scoring, both players were booed by a partisan Serbia supporting crowd. The fact that both players were involved in the goals for Switzerland would have only added to their joy and misery for many Serbians. Shaqiri’s blocked shot had come to Xhaka who let fly from 20 yards out to score a peach of a goal. Before the 90th minute mark, Shaqiri found himself with just the keeper Vladimir Stojkovic to beat and deftly placed the ball into the back of the net.

The game was always expected to have political overtones with at least five players in this Swiss starting line-up of Albanian/Kosovan-origin. Kosovo, an ethnically Albanian province, fought a war of independence against the Serb-dominated Yugoslav forces in the late 1990s. The two-handed eagle gesture is a nationalistic sign that many with ethnic Albanian roots make. Following the game, Shaqiri said: “In football you have emotions. You can see what I did. It was just emotion.”

The result made things interesting in Group E with both Brazil and Switzerland now on four points, Serbia has three and Costa Rica are out of contention for the last-16 with no wins in either of the two games. In the decisive third game, Serbia and Brazil will play in Moscow at the same time that Costa Rica and Switzerland meet in Nizhny Novgorod.

