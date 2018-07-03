Sweden vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Sweden, Switzerland chase last-8 spot

Sweden vs Switzerland Live: Sweden take on Switzerland in the Round of 16. (Source: Reuters)

Sweden vs Switzerland Live: Switzerland go into their last-16 World Cup match against Sweden in St Petersburg on Tuesday with a much more exciting squad than those at past tournaments, but only victory will secure a lasting legacy for their so-called ‘Golden generation’. The Swiss may lack quality up front, but sound organization and teamwork have enabled them to overcome their shortcomings, although they are bound to be tested by the absence of their captain Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schar. But with players such as Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, who ply their trade in Europe’s top leagues, the Swiss still have a decent chance of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since they hosted the World Cup 1954.

Like the Swiss, the Swedes have gone about their campaign with a brisk, businesslike efficiency, with their only blip coming in their last-minute 2-1 loss to Germany, which was bracketed by victories over South Korea and Mexico. Both teams escaped the group stages with a minimum of fuss, scoring five goals each.

