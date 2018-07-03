Sweden vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Sweden, Switzerland chase last-8 spot

Sweden vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: For both Sweden and Switzerland, the last-16 contest is an opportunity to end a long spell away from the quarterfinals of the quadrennial event. The last time Sweden had reached the quarters of the World Cup was in 1994 USA but Switzerland’s wait is even longer. The last time that the Swiss team were part of the eight teams was when they were hosts in 1954 – a good 64 years back. Both teams are missing key players, Switzerland are without Fabian Schaer and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner, while Sweden will be without Sebastian Larsson. Catch live scores and updates from Sweden vs Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2018.
Live Blog
Sweden vs Switzerland Live: Switzerland go into their last-16 World Cup match against Sweden in St Petersburg on Tuesday with a much more exciting squad than those at past tournaments, but only victory will secure a lasting legacy for their so-called ‘Golden generation’. The Swiss may lack quality up front, but sound organization and teamwork have enabled them to overcome their shortcomings, although they are bound to be tested by the absence of their captain Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schar. But with players such as Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, who ply their trade in Europe’s top leagues, the Swiss still have a decent chance of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since they hosted the World Cup 1954.
Like the Swiss, the Swedes have gone about their campaign with a brisk, businesslike efficiency, with their only blip coming in their last-minute 2-1 loss to Germany, which was bracketed by victories over South Korea and Mexico. Both teams escaped the group stages with a minimum of fuss, scoring five goals each.
(Source: Reuters)
Both Sweden and Switzerland will be forced into reshuffling their lineups and missing pieces are all important. Sweden are without Sebastian Larsson while Fabian Schaer and Stephan Lichtsteiner are unavailable for Switzerland.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the FIFA World Cup from Russia. First a quick recap of what happened on Monday, Day 18. Brazil gave little chance to Mexico and fought off a side that had beaten Germany in their opener. Neymar once again at the heart of things but not always for good reasons. The scoreline read 2-0 and maybe that's all that Brazilians care about.
In the game later in the night, a World Cup classic, Japan took a 2-0 lead soon into the second half with goals five minutes apart. But just as Belgium looked to be run down, they came back with a fortuous goal by Vertonghen and then Fellaini header levelled matters. And if one thought another extra time beckoned, Chadli and Belgium had other ideas. A quick counter with seconds to spare and The Red Devils scored to make it 3-2.