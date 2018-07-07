Sweden vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Unbeaten England face Swedish challenge

Sweden vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: England take on Sweden. (Source: Reuters) Sweden vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: England take on Sweden. (Source: Reuters)

Sweden vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: With England having a poor record in major tournaments, having been knocked out in the group stages in 2014 World Cup and in 2016 Euro Championship, not many expected the Three Lions to make it to the quarterfinals in Russia, something which they have not done since the 2006 World Cup. But England pulled off a win in the penalty shootouts against Colombia, their first ever via penalties in a World Cup match. Now, the side led by coach Gareth Southgate will be up against Sweden, who have surprised everyone by making it past the group stage, which featured the likes of Germany and Mexico. Catch Live scores and updates as England and Sweden face each other in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Russia.