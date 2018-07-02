Spain vs Russia Penalty Shootout Video Highlights: How Russia stunned Spain at FIFA World Cup 2018

Spain vs Russia: Russia advanced to the quarter-final of World Cup 2018. (AP Photo) Spain vs Russia: Russia advanced to the quarter-final of World Cup 2018. (AP Photo)

Russia are the lowest ranked team in this World Cup but they punched above their weight on Sunday and defeated Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout. Russia and Spain were tied 1-1 after regulation and extra time and the match was decided on penalties. Goalkeeper Akinfeev turned out to be Russia’s hero in the shootout as he saved two penalty kicks from Spain and led his team to a stunning win over 2010 world champs. The 10th ranked team in the world will head home after the loss and their campaign in Russia coming to an early end.

The penalty shootout began with Spain winning the toss and skipper Sergio Ramos opting to shoot first. Here’s how the penalty shootout happened.

Spain 1-0 Russia: Andres Iniesta stepped up first to put the ball into the net as Akinfeev dived the wrong way

Spain 1-1 Russia: Fedor Smolov’s powerful shot went straight into the goal. David de Gea had no chance to save that one.

Spain 2-1 Russia: Gerard Pique shot one into the bottom left corner to give the lead back to Spain in the shootout

Spain 2-2 Russia: Sergey Ignashevich sent David De Gea on the other side and brought Russia back level with Spain

Spain 2-2 Russia: This was the spot kick which turned the shootout into Russia’s favour! Koke’s shot was stopped by Akinfeev

Spain 2-3 Russia: Aleksandr Golovin powered the ball past De Gea to give Russia the lead for the first time

Spain 3-3 Russia: An experienced Sergio Ramos kept his side in the contest by smashing it home

Spain 3-4 Russia: Russia once again took the lead with Denis Cheryshev hitting one straight down the middle

Spain 3-4 Russia: Akinfeev used his trailing left foot to kick away Iago Aspas’s fifth penalty attempt

As Akinfeev made the all-important save, Russian fans in the Luzhniki stadium went into a frenzy. “We are having a fantastic World Cup. Not just our fans, but the fans of other countries got a sense of this atmosphere and understood that Russians really know how to play football and want to play football,” a jubilant Akinfeeve said after the match.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App