Spain vs Russia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain hope to end woeful record against hosts

Spain vs Russia Live: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko spoke to the team during a training session. (Source: AP)

Spain vs Russia Live: A few weeks ago, Spain vs Russia would have been a serious mismatch but what difference a month makes in football. Suddenly, Russia are brimming with confidence and Spain look patchy at best. The 2010 World Cup winners began with news of coach being sacked just two days before the tournament and the performance looks to have taken a hit. La Roja played a draw against Portugal (3-3) and then another against Morocco (2-2) but had scraped into the last-16 by then. Russia, meanwhile, the lowest ranked team at the start have certainly jumped leaps and bounds following 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia and then 3-1 against Egypt before Uruguay swept them to second in the group table in a 3-0 win.