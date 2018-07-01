Spain vs Russia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain hope to end woeful record against hosts

Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
Updated: July 1, 2018 11:05:34 am
Spain vs Russia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain come into the third Round of 16 fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2018 with a point to prove and a record to break. With two huge contenders out – Argentina and Portugal – the star laden Spain would hope to avoid becoming yet another casualty even as they plan on arresting on their poor record against World Cup hosts. Russia, meanwhile, hit the ground running in thumping wins before Uruguay brought them back to reality in a 3-0 thrashing. Catch live scores and updates from Spain vs Russia in the World Cup Round of 16 here.

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our cotinued coverage of the FIFA World Cup from Russia. Our focus today shifts to more Round of 16 matches starting with Spain taking on hosts Russia. This might not be on the same level of biggie vs biggie as we saw on Saturday but it is equal on paper - however much many may try to state otherwise. This Spain side isn't the same that had come into the tournament. And this Russia side isn't the same that had come into the tournament either. Difference 15 days make!

Spain vs Russia Live: A few weeks ago, Spain vs Russia would have been a serious mismatch but what difference a month makes in football. Suddenly, Russia are brimming with confidence and Spain look patchy at best. The 2010 World Cup winners began with news of coach being sacked just two days before the tournament and the performance looks to have taken a hit. La Roja played a draw against Portugal (3-3) and then another against Morocco (2-2) but had scraped into the last-16 by then. Russia, meanwhile, the lowest ranked team at the start have certainly jumped leaps and bounds following 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia and then 3-1 against Egypt before Uruguay swept them to second in the group table in a 3-0 win.

