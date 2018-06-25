Spain vs Morocco Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain Starting XI against Morocco

Spain vs Morocco Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: FIFA Live Score

Spain vs Morocco Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain and Portugal sit top of the group on four points with Iran on three and Morocco eliminated with no points so far. Spain and Portugal are also level on goal difference and goals scored and, since they drew, if their final results are the same the group could be decided by fair play points.

Spain have the advantage at the moment with one booking against the two of Portugal. Portugal need at least a point from their final match against Iran to guarantee a place in the knockout round. Iran would secure their spot with a win and could also go through with a draw if Spain lose to Morocco.

Spain face winless Morocco with a point needed to guarantee progress. The winner of Group B plays the runner-up in Group A, either Russia or Uruguay.