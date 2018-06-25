Spain vs Morocco Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain Starting XI against Morocco

Spain vs Morocco Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain are probably in the best position to advance to the next round. Spain face Morocco in the final group game and they need a to avoid a big loss against Morocco. They have four points from the two games they have played and only need a win or a draw advance. Morocco have already been eliminated from the World Cup 2018 but they can hope to pull off a surprise win over Spain and deny them a chance in the last 16. Spain vs Morocco Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming (Iran vs Portugal Live Score Updates)
Spain vs Morocco Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain vs Morocco Live Match
Spain vs Morocco Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain and Portugal sit top of the group on four points with Iran on three and Morocco eliminated with no points so far. Spain and Portugal are also level on goal difference and goals scored and, since they drew, if their final results are the same the group could be decided by fair play points.
Spain have the advantage at the moment with one booking against the two of Portugal. Portugal need at least a point from their final match against Iran to guarantee a place in the knockout round. Iran would secure their spot with a win and could also go through with a draw if Spain lose to Morocco.
Spain face winless Morocco with a point needed to guarantee progress. The winner of Group B plays the runner-up in Group A, either Russia or Uruguay.
Well, who could have predicted that!
Well there is a bit of an edge to the game already. Pique flies into a tackle and gets Boutaib studs up. Never mind that he got the ball, it was a rash challenge. Players from both sides come together to argue their point. The referee, on the other hand, sees nothing wrong with it and waves play on. VAR did not come into play here, puzzlingly enough because the more you see replays of that challenge, the more it becomes apparent that Pique should have been seen a card that matches Spain's kit colour for the day.
Spain kick off proceedings in Kaliningrad. The first proper attack of the game is stopped when the Morocco keeper manages to hold on to an attempted cross from Isco.
Sergio Ramos, sporting a De Niro-styled Frenchie, and Mbark Bousaffa lead their teams out on to the pitch as the instrumental of Seven Nation Army blares in the stadium.
He has had a rather turbulent one-and-a-half years, having fallen out of favour with Chelsea and having to wait for his move back to Atletico Madrid to finally materialise. Once he got back with Diego Simeone's side, his antics spoke louder than his perfomances but, in the two matches he played in so far, that has not been the case. Costa's brilliance was understandably overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's during Spain's 3-3 draw against Portugal but the fact is that his performance was as good as one could expect any striker to put in. He showed his tendency to become a troublemaker for all the wrong reasons during the match against Iran but he managed another goal to set Spain on their way to a surprisingly smooth qualification from the group. He has three goals to his name, one behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and top scorer Harry Kane.
Iran beat Morocco 1-0 in the first match of Group B but it was the second match that got this World Cup going. Spain and Portugal played out a 3-3 draw in a match that has been widely regarded as one the greatest group stage matches in the history of the World Cup. The two European sides then went on to record 1-0 wins over both Morocco and Iran, thus putting themselves on the brink of confirming their qualification.
Spain XI: De Gea; Jordi Alba, Ramos, Pique, Carvajal, Thiago, Sergio Busquets, David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Isco, Diego Costa
Morocco XI: El Kajoui; Hakimi, DA Costa, Dirar; El Ahmadi, Boussoufa; Amrabat, Belhanda, Ziyach; Boutaib
Tangles, tangles everywhere as we enter the final match day in Group B but Spain do look to be in better luck than Portugal. As things stand, Spain and Portugal are going through and it will remain that way unless Morocco and Iran both manage to beat their star-studded opponents. Even then, either of Spain or Portugal are both through. If something to that effect does happen, this day might just go down as one of the most shocking ones in World Cup history.