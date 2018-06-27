South Korea vs Germany Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Germany to face South Korea in do-or-die contest

South Korea vs Germany Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: South Korea to take on Germany. (Source: Reuters)

South Korea vs Germany Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Germany look set to rely on players who did not win the 2014 World Cup to carry them past South Korea in their final Group F match on Wednesday and into the knockout stage. A shock 1-0 opening loss to Mexico was followed by a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Sweden, with players like Marco Reus, Sebastian Rudy and Julian Brandt providing much of their spark in the latter. The world champions now need to beat South Korea by two goals or more to guarantee they qualify, or they must better Sweden’s result in the other group game against Mexico to secure a top two finish. The South Koreans, after two defeats, would have to beat Germany by more than two goals while hoping Sweden lose to Mexico to have any chance of advancing.

