South Korea vs Germany Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Germany to face South Korea in do-or-die contest

South Korea vs Germany Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: After a shocking defeat in their opening match at the hands of Mexico, Germany fought for their lives against Sweden to extend their stay in Russia. Now, with a chance to qualify for the Round of 16 on the hands, the defending champions need to pick up a win over South Korea and also hope that Mexico beat or draw against Sweden in their match, which will take place at the same time. Germany could become the latest victims of the defending champions “curse”, which has struck thrice in the past four World Cup tournaments. Catch Live score and updates as Germany take on South Korea.
Live Blog
South Korea vs Germany Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Catch Live scores and updates of South Korea vs Germany
South Korea vs Germany Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Germany look set to rely on players who did not win the 2014 World Cup to carry them past South Korea in their final Group F match on Wednesday and into the knockout stage. A shock 1-0 opening loss to Mexico was followed by a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Sweden, with players like Marco Reus, Sebastian Rudy and Julian Brandt providing much of their spark in the latter. The world champions now need to beat South Korea by two goals or more to guarantee they qualify, or they must better Sweden’s result in the other group game against Mexico to secure a top two finish. The South Koreans, after two defeats, would have to beat Germany by more than two goals while hoping Sweden lose to Mexico to have any chance of advancing.
(Source: Reuters)
Germany need everything to be spot on tonight - and it looks like they are starting it off with their jerseys.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
South Korea have already been eliminated from the contest and have little to play for, except pride, against Germany tonight. But for the defending World Champions, a spot in Round of 16 is at stake. They could become the latest victims of the defending champions curse and get knocked out from the group stages. South Korea, are likely to give their all to pick up a consolation win in Russia.