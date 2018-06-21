Simply Put: A ball with plastic on it used in FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 is using a ball with plastic in it. (Source: Reuters) FIFA World Cup 2018 is using a ball with plastic in it. (Source: Reuters)

By Dyaus Singh

What is the ball used in this World Cup?

Adidas Telstar 18. The name pays homage to Adidas’ first official World Cup match ball, the Telstar which was used in 1970. It has six panels and a black-and-white design inspired by Russian cityscapes.

What is new in the ball?

The Telstar 18 ball has a plastic film wrapped around it.

How is it made?

Earlier, Adidas models featured 32 panels stitched together. Now fewer panels exist which are thermally bonded to keep out moisture. The Telstar has 6 such panels, the same as the previous World Cup ball ‘Brazuca’. The present ball is shallower and narrower than its 2014 counterpart with 30% more seam length.

What tests were done on the ball?

To check if the ball remained stable in the air, it was shot the ball against a steel wall 2000 times at a speed of 50kmph to check if it retained its shape. It did.

Tests were performed using wind tunnels to record the size of forces on the ball. John Eric Goff, a physics professor at Lynchburg College in Virginia, USA, said, “The goalkeepers who like to kick the ball way down the pitch are going to notice a slight difference in range compared to the 2014 ball — about 8 or 9 percent. It will also wobble differently as the panel shapes are different.”

Firoz Alam, an aerodynamics engineer at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia, said, “When the player is making a short pass, they have to push a little harder as this ball has more flight resistance. The grooves on the ball are also more orderly and flat. Thus the increased seam length, more regular groove pattern and seam shape add to a more symmetrical and balanced ball.

What ’keepers say?

– “I bet you as much as you like that we’ll see at least 35 goals from long range, because it’s impossible to work out. And it’s covered in a plastic film that makes it difficult to hold on to. Goalkeepers are going to have a lot of problems with this ball.”

Pepe Reina (spain)

– “The ball could be better; it moves a lot. But I think we’re just going to have to get used to working with it, and try to get to grips with it as quickly as possible.”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

(Germany)

– “It’s really strange It could have been made better.”

David de Gea (spain)

