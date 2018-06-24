Shah Rukh Khan’s blood pressure ‘tested’ after Germany win late in World Cup 2018

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Toni Kroos gave holders Germany a dramatic 2-1 win with a goal from free-kick in the stoppage time over Sweden on Saturday to reignite their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 24, 2018 3:31:29 am
Germany players celebrate after the match against Sweden. (Source: AP)
The late minute drama that fetched defending champions and favourites Germany a win against Sweden in FIFA World Cup 2018 group stage invoked a lot of responses on social media. Toni Kroos stepped up to give his side the crucial three points in the dying minutes of their second match of Group F.

Having lost their opening game to Mexico, the Germans looked to be heading for a draw until the Real Madrid midfielder Kroos curled in a superb strike from wide on the left to secure victory for the four-times world champions.

Among those watching were Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, who heaved a sigh of relief as Kroos fetched Germany the last minute win. He posted from his official Twitter account, “My favourite teams are testing my blood pressure. Double phew Germany!!!”

Here are the best reactions from around the world as Germany saved their chances of failing to qualify for the next round:

